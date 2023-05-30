After unveiling the Moto G Stylus (2023) alongside the flagship Edge+ (2023) and the Moto G 5G earlier this month, Motorola has now launched a 5G version of its beloved stylus smartphone in the U.S. The device, aptly named Moto G Stylus 5G, is perfect for those who want an affordable smartphone with a built-in stylus that offers better performance than the regular Moto G Stylus (2023) and 5G support. The 5G variant packs a more powerful Qualcomm SoC with 5G capabilities, more capable cameras, and a better display, but it doesn't cost a whole lot more.

While it has a similar design, the Moto G Stylus 5G packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon mid-range 6 Gen 1 SoC on the inside, which is significantly more capable than the MediaTek Helio G85 on the 4G model. It also gets up to 6GB of RAM for better multitasking capabilities, and and up to 256GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for expansion up to 1TB. Up front, the Moto G Stylus 5G features a slightly larger 6.6-inch IPS panel that has a higher FHD+ resolution and a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. Thanks to these improvements, the Moto G Stylus 5G should offer a significantly better performance than the 4G variant, allowing users to make better use of its built-in stylus.

The Moto G Stylus 5G also gets a better 50MP main camera, a useful 8MP macro shooter that can capture decent ultra-wide shots, and a high-resolution 16MP front-facing camera for better selfies and video calls. However, it still packs a 5,000mAh battery, so it might not be as great as the 4G variant in terms of battery life. Once you do run out of juice though, you'd be glad to know that the 5G model offers 20W wired fast charging support. While it won't be the fastest, it should get the 5,000mAh battery charged up much faster than the 15W fast charging on the 4G model.

In addition to all the aforementioned improvements, the Moto G Stylus 5G also offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and NFC support. On the software front, the device runs Android 13 with a bunch of useful features that will help you do more with the included stylus.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Moto G Stylus 5G will be available via Cricket starting June 2. U.S. buyers will also be able to purchase the phone through AT&T, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, USCellular, Consumer Cellular, Optimum Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Boost Infinite, and Boost Mobile at a later date. The device is priced at $399.99 for the base model, and it will be available unlocked on Amazon and Motorola's website starting June 16.