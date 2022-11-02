The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is one of the few smartphones that offers a stylus. Now, it's being offered at a discounted price.

Although Motorola isn't quite in the spotlight like it used to be, it still manages to produce a wide range of handsets each year, catering to the low, mid, and high-end consumer. The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is one of those unique gems in a sea of Android smartphones, offering something unique. If you've been curious about a phone with a stylus, but the price of a Samsung was a bit out of reach, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 might just be right for you, especially with its newly discounted price, bringing it down to $299.99.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 features a large 6.8-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. If you need more storage, the device has a microSD card slot, supporting up to 2TB cards. It has a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor and can shoot video up to 1080p at 60fps. As far as the front-facing camera is concerned, you'll get a 16MP sensor.

It also has a large 5,000mAh battery, which Motorola states should provide up to two days of battery life on a single charge. The handset supports 10W fast charging for a carrier models and 15W fast charging if unlocked. Perhaps what makes this phone more alluring, though, is the support for a stylus. A smartphone with a stylus is pretty unique in 2022, with not many phones offering the feature. You can draw, takes notes, and highlight screenshots with doodles.

If you are interested in this handset, you can now purchase at a heavily discounted price directly from Motorola or through Best Buy. If you're still on the edge, you can always check out our full review or check out some of the other great Android smartphone options that are available under $500.

Source: Motorola, Best Buy