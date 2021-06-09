Moto G Stylus 5G offers pen support and fast connectivity on a budget

Today, Motorola is introducing the Moto G Stylus 5G, and it’s essentially a 5G version of the model that was introduced back at CES.

There are a few key differences between the two, the most obvious being support for sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. To make that happen, the new Moto G Stylus 5G has a Snapdragon 480 chipset in it instead of the Snapdragon 678 in the 4G model. While the name implies the new model has a worse processor, the Snapdragon 480 actually has a better GPU and the same, albeit lower-clocked, CPU core configuration. It’s also fabricated on a superior process. The Snapdragon 480 in this device scores 502 and 1,659 in Geekbench single-threaded and multi-threaded performance, respectively. The 4G model got 539 and 1,588.

With the addition of 5G support, Motorola is charging $100 more for the Moto G Stylus 5G, making the device cost $399.

Spec Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 RAM 6GB Storage 256GB Body 169.54 x 77.48 x 9.35mm, 217.5g Display 6.8″ FHD+ Max Vision display Battery 5,000mAh, 10W charging Bands 5G: 2/5/25/26/41/66/71/77/78

4G: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/29/30/38/39/40/41/48/66/71

3G: 1/2/4/5/8 Camera 48MP f/1.7 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 5MP f/2.2 macro + 2MP f/2.4 depth + 16MP f/2.2 front Video Rear main camera: FHD (60/30fps)

Rear ultra-wide angle camera: FHD (30fps)

Rear macro camera: HD (30fps) Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot

Bluetooth 5.1 NFC No FM Radio Yes Color Cosmic Emerald OS Android 11 Price $399.99

Another key difference is that the Moto G Stylus 5G has a fingerprint sensor on the back. With the previous model, it actually had it on the side. In fact, with the quartet of devices that Motorola announced at CES this year, there was a mix of two that had the fingerprint sensor on the back and two that had it on the side. There doesn’t seem to be any real rhyme or reason to this.

Next up is the battery. This device has a 5,000mAh battery, which is larger than the 4,000mAh one that was in the 4G model. Now, the Moto G Stylus 5G matches the rest of the lineup, as both the Moto G Power and Moto G Play packed 5,000mAh batteries, promising two-day battery life. The reason for the change, according to Motorola, was because of the addition of 5G. It still comes with the 6.8-inch FHD+ FullVision display, so the device can’t get a few extra hours of battery life that you’d get from the HD+ screens on the Power or Play.

The pen has changed too. It’s now round, so you can actually pop it into the garage any way that you want to. You don’t have to worry about turning it a certain way. It’s a nice improvement.

Speaking of the pen, Motorola packs a bunch of fun drawing features, such as the Coloring Book app that you see above. You can choose from some pre-made options to color in, or you can make your own. There are two ways to do that. One is to take an image from your gallery, and it pretty much traces out the image so you can color it in. The other is to use AI to create something based on what you draw. It’s pretty cool.

Motorola put a lot of work into pen features, and some of them are a lot of fun. You can also take a screenshot and write on it, mark up photos, take notes in Moto Note, and more.

Now, onto the camera. The Moto G Stylus 5G has the same 48MP f/1.7 main rear sensor and 8MP ultra-wide lens that’s on the 4G model. There’s also a 5MP macro lens, an increase from the 2MP one on the 4G Moto G Stylus from earlier this year, and there’s a 2MP depth sensor, which allows Motorola to say there are four cameras.

One of the key features is Spot Color Video. It’s like the Spot Color feature that’s been on Motorola phones for years, but for video. You simply select a spot in the viewfinder that has the color you want, and the rest is black and white. It’s an instant color pop, now in video. It also has a feature called Dual Capture, which takes video from the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

While the new Moto G Stylus 5G costs $100 more than its predecessor, you do get more RAM and storage. Instead of 4GB and 128GB, you get 6GB and 256GB. It also comes in a new color called Cosmic Emerald.

The Moto G Stylus 5G will be available on June 14 for $399.99. You can get it from Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon, and Motorola.com. It’s also going to arrive on AT&T, Cricket, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, and Spectrum Mobile. Verizon’s not on the list of places you can get it from, but it will work on the company’s network.