Motorola launches its first flagship Moto G phone: the Moto G100

Motorola is expanding its popular Moto G lineup today with the launch of the Moto G100. The company had sent out invitations earlier this month and has today made the device official. As predicted, the smartphone is a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S which launched in China earlier this year. The Moto G line has always focused on the budget segment, but the new Moto G100 can be classified as a higher-end smartphone with flagship-level performance.

The smartphone features the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, the slightly tweaked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 from last year. This also makes the Moto G100 the first smartphone in the Moto G series to sport a Snapdragon 800-series processor. The smartphone also features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card.

The 6.7-inch display comes with a full-HD+ resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. There are two hole-punch cutouts on the top left of the display for the dual front-facing cameras: a 16-megapixel main wide and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide. At the back, there are four cameras placed in a square module with a dual-LED flash below. There is also an additional ring flash around the ultra-wide 16-megapixel camera that can also take macro shots. The rest of the rear cameras includes a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens and 1/2″ sensor, a 2-megapixel fixed-focus camera to capture depth, and a ToF sensor. The camera also comes with an Audio Zoom feature that can capture directional audio.

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, 5G (sub-6GHz) connectivity, Android 11 out of the box, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The smartphone will also come with Motorola’s “Ready For” connectivity suite, which is similar to Samsung’s DeX offering in that it allows you to connect the phone to a TV or monitor using the optional dock or a USB-C to HDMI cable. This feature also lets you cast video calls and games to larger screens for a more immersive experience. Notably, the dock will be available as a bundle in certain regions while others will get the HDMI cable.

The Moto G100 is available starting today in Europe and select Latin American markets and will be offered in Iridescent Sky, Iridescent Ocean, and Slate Grey colors. According to Android Central, the smartphone is priced at £449.99 in the UK.

