Motorola is launching its affordable flagship, the Moto G100, later this month

Motorola made a return to the flagship territory last year with the Moto Edge+ and Moto Edge. Nine months later, the company introduced a new member in the lineup with the launch of the Moto Edge S. The Moto Edge S is an affordable flagship that’s currently exclusive to the Chinese market. But that is set to change soon as Motorola is gearing up to launch the phone globally under new branding.

Dutch technology website Mobielkopen has obtained high-quality press renders of the Moto G100, which is believed to be a rebranded version of the Chinese Moto Edge S. This lines up nicely with Evan Blass’s leak from January, which mentioned Motorola would launch its upcoming affordable flagship globally as Moto G100 and in China as Moto Edge S. As you can see in the leaked renders below, the device in question indeed matches the Moto Edge S in every respect.

Motorola has also sent out press invites for a launch event taking place on March 25. Although the invite doesn’t explicitly mention the device name, it’s widely believed to be the Moto G100. Motorola hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet, but all evidence so far points in one direction: Moto G100 could end up being the rebranded Moto Edge S. With Motorola’s launch event taking place just next week, we won’t have to wait too long to find out whether that indeed turns out to be the case.

Going by the Moto Edge S’s specifications, we can expect the Moto G100 to feature a 6.7-inch 90Hz LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64MP primary sensor 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 5.1.