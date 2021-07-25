Moto G100: Here’s everything you need to know about Motorola’s new phone

The Motorola Moto G100 is the company’s new top-of-the-line smartphone in the Moto G series. The phone was first unveiled in March this year for Europe and Latin America, and has since made its way to the United States. The G100 is the first phone in the Moto G-series to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series SoC. The phone also packs a number of other exciting features. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Motorola Moto G100: Specifications

Specifications Motorola Moto G100 Dimensions and Weight 168.38 x 73.97 x 9.69mm

215g Display 6.7-inch curved LCD

Full HD+ (2520 x 1080) resolution

90Hz refresh rate

21:9 aspect ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

HDR10 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 1x Kryo 585 (Cortex-A77) @ 3.2GHz 3x Kryo 585 (Cortex-A77) @ 2.42GHz 4x Kryo 585 (Cortex-A55) @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 650 GPU

7nm process RAM and Storage 8GB RAM

128GB/ 256GB storage

MicroSD card support Rear Camera Primary: 64MP, primary, f/1.7, 0.7μm

64MP, primary, f/1.7, 0.7μm Secondary: 16MP, ultra-wide-angle, 117° FoV, f/2.2, 1.0μm

16MP, ultra-wide-angle, 117° FoV, f/2.2, 1.0μm Tertiary: 2MP macro, f/2.4, 1.75μm

2MP macro, f/2.4, 1.75μm ToF sensor

Video: Up to [email protected] Front Camera Primary: 16MP, f/2.2, 1.0μm, fixed-focus,

16MP, f/2.2, 1.0μm, fixed-focus, Secondary: 8MP, ultra-wide-angle, f/2.4, 2.0μm, 118° FoV

8MP, ultra-wide-angle, f/2.4, 2.0μm, 118° FoV Video: Up to [email protected] Battery 5,000 mAh battery

Up to 20W wired charging (inside the box) Connectivity Bands (North America): 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G Bands: UMTS B1/2/4/5/8 4G LTE Bands: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/66 5G Bands: n1/3/5/7/8/28/38/41/66/77/78

NFC

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 6/ Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C (DisplayPort), USB 3.1 Other features Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Software Android 11 with My UX

Design and Display

Motorola has gone with a flat-screen with a slight curvature on the edges and dual hole-punch cutouts on the top left. The bezels are also minimal in the G100, and the phone features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with an anti-fingerprint coating for protection. On the back, there’s a reflective plastic panel that shows a variety of hues depending on the color option.

Talking about the colors, you get three choices — Iridescent Ocean, Iridescent Sky, and Slate Grey — but only the ‘Iridescent Ocean’ option is sold in the US.

On the display front, the G100 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,520 pixels) LCD screen with HDR10, 90Hz refresh rate, and 21:9 aspect ratio.

SoC, RAM, and Storage

The new Motorola phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that’s an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865. You’ll get one Kryo 585 (Cortex-A77) core clocked at 3.2GHz, three Kryo 585 (Cortex-A77) cores clocked at 2.42GHz, and four Kryo 585 (Cortex-A55) cores clocked at 1.8GHz. An Adreno 650 GPU is also present.

The Motorola Moto G100 also comes with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot. The phone supports up to 1TB cards. While the US only gets the 128GB model, the 256GB variant is sold in select Latin American markets.

Motorola Moto G100: Cameras

The company has included three cameras on the back of the G100, and two cameras on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP main camera, 16MP wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth sensor, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. For the selfies, there’s a 16MP main camera and an 8MP wide-angle shooter.

While the front shooters can only capture 1080p videos at 30 fps, the main rear camera can take up to 6K videos at 30fps.

Battery, Connectivity, and Fingerprint Sensor

You’ll get a 5,000mAh battery on the Moto G100 that supports 20W fast charging. A compatible 20W fast charger is also bundled with the phone.

Coming to the connectivity options, the phone supports 5G, but it’ll only work on T-Mobile in the US. Even on T-Mobile, only the sub-6GHz NSA bands are supported. Motorola is supposed to add AT&T 4G LTE compatibility in the coming days.

Additionally, the Moto G100 packs Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 6, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Type-C port also works as a DisplayPort, so you can connect the phone to an external monitor or TV, and get a desktop-like experience with Motorola’s ‘Ready For’ software.

Depending on the market, the phone comes with either a single SIM card slot or hybrid dual-SIM support. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is embedded in the power button.

OS and Software Updates

The Motorola Moto G100 phone runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box with the company’s My UX customizations. There’s no word on the software updates for the phone, but it’ll most likely receive at least one major Android update, and security updates for at least two years.

Apart from the My UX customizations, the G100 comes with ThinkShield for mobile that adds business-grade security and various enterprise-related features to the phone. The phone also supports Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 smart glasses.

Motorola Moto G100: Pricing and Availability

Motorola only offers one storage variant of the Moto G100 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It’s priced at $599.99 in the US, but for a limited period, the phone will be offered at a promotional price of $499.99. Apart from the US, as mentioned earlier, the phone is sold in select European and Latin American countries.

Here’s a look at the phone’s price in some of the other markets:

Europe: €499

UK: £449.99

Brazil: BRL 3,999

Argentina: ARD 94,999

Colombia: COP 2399900

This is everything we know about the Motorola Moto G100 right now. We’ll update this page as and when any new information pops up about the phone.