Here's what you need to know about the new Moto G73, Moto G53, Moto G23, and Moto G13

Motorola has given its popular Moto G series a much-needed refresh for 2023. The company today announced four new devices in the lineup, including two budget-friendly models and two mid-range 5G handsets.

Motorola Moto G73 5G

The Moto G73 5G is the most premium handset out of the lot, featuring a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate support, MediaTek's Dimensity 930 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage with a microSD card slot for expansion up to 1TB. The device features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter with PDAF and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with auto-focus and a 118-degree FoV. Over on the front, the device houses a single 16MP f/2.4 selfie camera within a centered hole-punch cutout on the display.

The Moto G73 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging, and it features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As far as connectivity is concerned, the device offers 5G support, Bluetooth 5.3, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC. The Moto G73 5G runs Motorola's My UX software experience built on top of Android 13. It offers a near-stock Android experience with a couple of additional features like Quick Capture, three-finger screenshot, flip for DND, and swipe to split gestures.

Motorola Moto G53 5G

The Moto G53 5G is a slightly less premium mid-ranger packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate support, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB built-in storage with a microSD card slot for expansion up to 1TB. Like the Moto G73, the device features a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. It also has the same 16MP f/2.2 selfie shooter as the more premium model.

The Moto G53 5G also packs a 5,000mAh battery, but it only offers 10W wired fast charging support, and it features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For connectivity, the device offers 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC. It too runs Motorola's My UX based on Android 13, offering users a near-stock Android experience with a couple of additional features.

Motorola Moto G23

The Moto G23 is an affordable device with a large 6.5-inch HD+ LCD that refreshes at 90Hz, MediaTek's Helio G85 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for expansion up to 512GB.

The device features a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera system on the back and a 16MP selfie shooter over on the front, along with a side-mounted fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. On the software front, it runs Motorola's My UX based on Android 13, with offers support for gestures like Quick Capture, Fast Torch, three-finger screenshot, and more.

Motorola Moto G13

Rounding off the refreshed Moto G lineup for 2023 is the budget-friendly Moto G13, which features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that refreshes at 90Hz, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage with further expansion up to 512GB. It also features a triple camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP selfie shooter over on the front.

Like the G23, the Moto G13 has a 5,000mAh battery, but it only supports 10W wired fast charging. However, it does include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Other noteworthy features include 4G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi. Despite being the cheapest device of the lot, the Moto G13 runs Motorola's My UX based on Android 13.

As mentioned earlier, the new Moto G series devices will go on sale in the U.K. and Europe over the next few weeks. Motorola is yet to share pricing and availability details, and we expect the company to reveal more information closer to launch. The new Moto G series devices will most likely head to the U.S. in the coming months, but Motorola hasn't shared a release timeline at the moment.

