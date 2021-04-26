Moto G20 with 90Hz display, 48-megapixel quad-camera goes official in Europe

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone under its Moto G series in Europe. The new Moto G20 features a quad-camera setup at the back headed by a 48-megapixel sensor, while at the front there is a 6.5-inch 90Hz display with fairly large bezels. The handset also features a large 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G20: Specifications

Specification Moto G20 Dimensions & Weight 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.14mm

200gms Display 6.5-inch IPS TFT LCD

HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels)

90Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio SoC Unisoc T700

1.8GHz octa-core CPU RAM & Storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

4GB RAM + 128GB storage

MicroSD card support (up to 1TB) Battery & Charging 5000mAh battery

10W fast charging Security Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP f/1.7 primary camera

48MP f/1.7 primary camera Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2,

8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2, Tertiary: 2MP macro camera, f/2.4

2MP macro camera, f/2.4 Quarternary: 2MP depth camera, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 13MP, f/2.2 Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm audio jack Audio Bottom-port loudspeaker Connectivity 4G LTE (Cat4)

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Software Android 11

As previously leaked, the company has gone for a completely different chipset for the Moto G20, the Unisoc T700 which is an octa-core processor. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and options for 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB. As mentioned, the 6.5-inch ‘Max Vision’ display uses an IPS panel and offers a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 87%.

As for the cameras, the Moto G20 comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and depth. The front camera makes use of a 13-megapixel sensor with support for HDR, portrait, face beauty, and Night Vision features.

The smartphone will ship with Android 11 out of the box and other important features include a fingerprint scanner at the back and a dedicated Google Assistant button. In the connectivity department, the G20 offers dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The 5,000mAh battery supports 10W charging and the smartphone is also said to support IP52 water and dust-resistant protection.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto G20 is priced at €149 and is currently available in select European countries. There is no confirmation regarding the global launch and pricing of the handset at the moment.