Moto G20 leak reveals key specifications of Motorola’s upcoming budget phone

There’s been a flurry of budget and mid-range smartphone launches from Motorola in the past couple of months. In February, the company debuted budget-friendly Moto G30 and Moto G10. This was followed by the 5G-enabled Moto G50 a month later and two new midrangers, Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion, that launched in India just yesterday. As if there aren’t enough options in the Moto G series already, Motorola is working on one more phone called the Moto G20, which will fill the gap between the Moto G10 and Moto G30 and complete the numerical chain.

We got our first glimpse at the Moto G20 earlier this month when a leaked render showed off the front and back of the phone. However, at the time not much was known about this phone. That changes today as Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNewsNet has leaked key specifications of the device.

As per Nils, the Moto G20 will sport a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ display on the front with a waterdrop notch. We don’t know if it will be a high refresh rate panel but it will most likely be a 60Hz panel given its target audience. On the back, the phone will sport a quad-camera setup, comprised of a 48MP f/1.7 primary shooter, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The phone will be reportedly powered by the Unisoc T700 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone will pack a large 5,000mAh battery and will run a near-stock version of Android 11 out-of-the-box. Finally, the Moto G20 is said to feature a dedicated Google Assistant button, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IP52 rating. Color options will include Sky Blue and Rosa Flamingo.

Nils has also shared some high-quality renders of the Moto G20 which show off the device from all angles.

Sky Blue and Rosa Flamingo

Google Assistant Key

3.5mm audio jack

IP52#MotoG20 pic.twitter.com/eABYw4knYB — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) April 21, 2021

Details such as the exact launch date, pricing, and availability remain unknown at this point. But we expect the phone to be just around the corner.