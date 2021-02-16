Motorola Moto G30 and Moto G10 offer modest specs at affordable prices in Europe

After being subject to some heavy leaks in the past few weeks, the Motorola Moto G30 and Moto G10 are finally here. Both are budget-friendly smartphones, offering a modest hardware package and a near-stock Android experience at affordable price points.

Moto G30: Specifications

Specification Moto G30 Power Dimensions and Weight 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.14mm

200g

Plastic build Display 6.5-inch LCD

90Hz screen refresh rate

1600 x 720 (HD+) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 662: 4 x performance and 4 x efficiency Kryo 260 CPU cores (Up to 2.0GHz) 11nm

Adreno 610 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB/6GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

20W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.7

64MP Quad Pixel f/1.7 Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 wide-angel 118-degree

8MP f/2.2 wide-angel 118-degree Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 bokeh

2MP f/2.4 bokeh Quarternary: 2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera 13MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

Bottom-mounted speaker

Dedicated Google Assistant key

IP52 rating Software Android 11

The Moto G30 is the most powerful of the duo. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz screen refresh rate that’s wrapped in a plastic body measuring 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm. On the back, you’ll find a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors all lined up vertically on a rectangular camera module, along with a fingerprint scanner nestled inside the Moto batwing logo. The Moto G30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, backed by up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery onboard that charges via a 20W fast charger. You also get dual-band Wi-FI, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a dedicated Google Assitant key, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. The Moto G30 comes running a near-stock version of Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The Moto G30 will go on sale in select European countries later this month at a starting price of €180.

Moto G10: Specifications

Specification Moto G10 Dimensions and Weight 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.19mm

200g Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD

1600 x 720 (HD+) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 460: 4 x ARM Cortex-A73 performance and 4 x ARM Cortex-A53 efficiency cores (Up to 2.0GHz) 11nm

Adreno 610 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

10W fast charger Rear Camera Primary: 48MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 wide-angel 118-degree

Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 bokeh

Quarternary: 2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera 8MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

Bottom-mounted speaker

Dedicated Google Assistant key

IP52 rating Software Android 11

The Moto G10, on the other hand, packs a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD at a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by Qualcomm 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Just like the Moto G30, it too has a quad-camera array but has a less capable 48MP primary camera (instead of 64MP), with the other three sensors being the same across both phones.

The Moto G10 too packs a 5,000mAh battery but charges via a slower 10W charging brick. Other highlights of the Moto G10 include Bluetooth 5.0, a rear-mounted fingerprints reader, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, IP52 rating, and a bottom-mounted speaker.

The Moto G10 goes on sale across Europe later this month at a starting price of €150.