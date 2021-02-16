Motorola Moto G30 and Moto G10 offer modest specs at affordable prices in Europe
After being subject to some heavy leaks in the past few weeks, the Motorola Moto G30 and Moto G10 are finally here. Both are budget-friendly smartphones, offering a modest hardware package and a near-stock Android experience at affordable price points.
Moto G30: Specifications
|Specification
|Moto G30 Power
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|13MP f/2.2
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Other features
|Software
|Android 11
The Moto G30 is the most powerful of the duo. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz screen refresh rate that’s wrapped in a plastic body measuring 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm. On the back, you’ll find a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors all lined up vertically on a rectangular camera module, along with a fingerprint scanner nestled inside the Moto batwing logo. The Moto G30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, backed by up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage.
There’s a 5,000mAh battery onboard that charges via a 20W fast charger. You also get dual-band Wi-FI, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a dedicated Google Assitant key, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. The Moto G30 comes running a near-stock version of Android 11 out-of-the-box.
The Moto G30 will go on sale in select European countries later this month at a starting price of €180.
Moto G10: Specifications
|Specification
|Moto G10
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Other features
|Software
The Moto G10, on the other hand, packs a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD at a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by Qualcomm 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Just like the Moto G30, it too has a quad-camera array but has a less capable 48MP primary camera (instead of 64MP), with the other three sensors being the same across both phones.
The Moto G10 too packs a 5,000mAh battery but charges via a slower 10W charging brick. Other highlights of the Moto G10 include Bluetooth 5.0, a rear-mounted fingerprints reader, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, IP52 rating, and a bottom-mounted speaker.
The Moto G10 goes on sale across Europe later this month at a starting price of €150.