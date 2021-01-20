Motorola prepares to release the Moto G30 – Skipping the Moto G10?

Motorola’s branding and naming game was once very easy to follow. But over the past few years, their lineup has gotten very confusing, especially as the company decided it should do away with numbers and years and simply prefix all of its devices with “new” to indicate a new phone in established lineups. Some devices do exist with remnants of older branding decisions in certain regions, such as the Moto G9, Moto G9 Play, Moto G9 Power. If you were expecting Motorola to launch a Moto G10, then you might be in for a surprise — Motorola could be skipping over a few numbers and launching the Moto G30 directly.

A new Motorola device passed through Thailand’s certification authority NBTC, with the device model number as XT2129 and the branding “Moto G30”. This is a good indication that the upcoming device will indeed be called the Moto G30 in some regions, though there is a chance that the company rebrands it into something else in other regions.

As for the Moto G30 device itself, Techniknews had reported last year that the company would be launching two budget smartphones with Android 11 in Q1 2021. These phones were reported under the codename “capri” and “caprip” (capri-plus) with model numbers XT2127 and XT2129 respectively. Capri Plus’ model number lines up with what we see on the regulatory listing, indicating that this is the device that shall be called the Moto G30. It remains to be seen what Capri will be called. Perhaps the Moto G30 Lite?

As for specifications, the Motorola XT2127/capri will likely come with the Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, HD+ display, 48MP primary rear camera with three other cameras, and a 8MP front camera settled within a waterdrop notch. The device will support dual SIMs and NFC too.

On the other hand, the Motorola Moto G30 / XT2121/caprip will come with a 90Hz HD+ display, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB options, as well as a 64MP primary rear camera along with three other cameras and a 13MP selfie camera. A Q1 2021 launch indicates that we may not need to wait too long for both the devices to show up.