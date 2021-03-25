Motorola’s Moto G50 sports a budget 5G chip and a low price

Motorola has announced the Moto G50, a 5G device that is set to launch in European markets for €249.99. The device has popped up more than once over the last few weeks, so today’s announcement isn’t much of a surprise. But we have all the juicy details for the 6.5-inch device.

The first thing you need to know about the Moto G50 is it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 480 5G chip. The 8nm chip, which was introduced at the beginning of this year, offers a pair of Cortex-A76 derived cores, which Qualcomm said is double the CPU performance of the Snapdragon 460.

Image: Motorola

The Moto G50 also features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 90Hz. We would have liked to see the resolution bumped up to 1080p, but if you want a little more power, you could always check out the Moto G 5G. The display features a water drop design and it said to feature a device ratio of 85 percent.

On the inside the Moto G50 includes 4GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage (expandable to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery; the device comes with a 10W charger in the box (the device supports 15W charging). It’s by no means the most powerful device you’ll find, but at this price point it’s more or less par for the course. The device is outfitted with a USB-C port and supports Bluetooth 5.0.

Here’s where we start getting into the nitty-gritty. Motorola is launching the Moto G50 with Android 11 out of the box. Motorola said it’s committing to at least one major OS update, so we can expect the device to get Android 12 later this year or in early 2022.

Like it has done in the past, Motorola has created a set of tools called My UX that builds on the Android experience. The app allows users to apply custom settings to things like music, videos, games, and device themes. The device also debuts new gestures, including “swipe to split,” which allows users to split the screen to use two apps at once.

Moto G50 portrait camera sample provided by Motorola

Finally, the Moto G50 offers a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP sensor. The module appears to be the same one found in the Moto G10, which means no 4K recording. The second sensor is a 5MP macro, and the third is a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the front of the device features a 13MP selfie camera, which supports HDR, Pro mode, and other features.

While the device lacks some high-end features, you’ll be happy to know it sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, water resistant design, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

According to Motorola, the G50 comes in single-SIM and dual-SIM variants depending on your region. The single-SIM model includes a slot for a NANO SIM and a microSD; the dual-SIM model features 2 NANO SIMs or 1 NANO SIM and a microSD. There are no shortage of options, and the price will vary depending on where you buy the device.

The Moto G50 comes in Steel Grey and Aqua Green, and will be available in the coming weeks. We’ll let you know as soon as a launch date is announced.