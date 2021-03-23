Motorola Moto G50 pops up at TENAA as launch nears

Motorola is seemingly gearing up to launch the Moto G50, which recently popped up at a Spanish online retailer. Now, the device has now made an appearance at TENAA, highlighting once again that a launch is imminent.

We previously confirmed that the Moto G50 (model number XT2137), aka Ibiza, will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, the company’s cheapest 5G-enabled chipset. The TENAA listing (via GSM Arena) reveals the Moto G50 will feature a 5,000mAh battery, 10W charging, and a 90Hz LCD display. The size of the device comes in at 164.95 x 74.93 x 8.95 mm.

Images via TENAA

The TENAA listing also confirms the Moto G50 will feature a triple camera setup, which we previously reported would include a 48MP primary camera, 5MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the front of the device is expected to feature a 13MP selfie camera in the teardrop notch. The listing also mentions the device will launch with Android 11 out of the box.

Other rumored specs include 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s unclear if the device will feature a microSD slot.

Image via NieweMobiel

In addition to showing up on TENAA, NieweMobiel has shared what looks like official Moto G50 renders. The renders give us a great look at the device’s flat edges, rear fingerprint sensor, and triple camera setup. While nothing has been confirmed, it looks like the device will be offered in black and turquoise.

It’s unclear when the Moto G50 will officially launch, but seeing as it’s going through regulatory hurdles, its release can’t be that far off. Motorola recently launched the Moto G10 and Moto G30, and is expected to launch many more handsets under the Moto G moniker throughout the year, including the aforementioned G50. The recent leak by the Spanish retailer revealed a price of €229, so expect the 5G device to be quite affordable when it lands.

Featured image via NieweMobiel