Leaked renders show off upcoming Moto G60 / G40 Fusion and Moto G20

Last month, we reported about an upcoming Motorola mid-range phone called Moto G60 and also shared its possible specifications. Now, fresh reports have leaked some more information about the device and has also given us our first look at its design.

Our friends over at TechnikNews have obtained some leaked renders of the Moto G60, which showcases the overall design of the phone. As seen in the render, the Moto G60 will feature a familiar design that we have seen on the Moto G30, with a triple camera setup arranged vertically in a rectangular module and a centered hole-punch display. We can also see a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner nestled inside the Moto Batwing logo, a single bottom-firing speaker, a USB Type C port, and a 3.5-mm jack at the top.

According to TechnikNews, Motorola plans to release the phone under two different branding. The European market will get the Moto G60 which will pack a 108MP primary sensor and a 32MP front shooter. Meanwhile, India and Brazil will get the Moto G40 Fusion, which we earlier identified as XT2147-1. The Moto G40 will swap the 108MP primary and 32MP sensors for a 64MP primary shooter and a 16MP selfie camera. The rest of the hardware will be more or less identical across both models.

Both phones are expected to pack a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a massive 6,000mAh battery, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage, and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. As for the chipset, Techniknews believes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G chipset will power the Moto G60 / G40 Fusion.

In a separate leak, tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared a leaked render of the Moto G20.

Not much is known about this rumored device at this point, but we assume the device would slot between Motorola’s existing Moto G30 and Moto G10 smartphones. As per the leaked render, the Moto G20 will pack a quad-camera setup on the back, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a display with a waterdrop notch.