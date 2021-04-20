Motorola’s Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion pack 120Hz displays and 6,000mAh batteries
After being heavily leaked over the past couple of weeks, Motorola’s Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion smartphones are finally official. Both phones are launching first in India and pack very competitive hardware, including a 120Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 732G processor.
Moto G60 & Moto G40 Fusion: Specifications
|Specification
|Moto G60 & Moto G40 Fusion
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Other features
|Software
The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are identical in every aspect, save for the primary and front camera sensors. Both phones come in a plastic unibody design and sport a 6.8-inch LCD FHD+ display on the front with a 120Hz display refresh rate. Processing power comes from the Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage.
On the back, both phones get a triple camera array. The Moto G60 packs a 108MP primary sensor while the Moto G40 Fusion has a 64MP primary shooter. The 8MP ultra-wide cam, which also doubles as a macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor are common.
A 6,000mAh battery keeps the show running and you also get a 20W fast charger inside the box. On the software side, the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion come running a near-stock version of Android 11 out-of-the-box and Lenovo’s ThinkShield for Mobile security suite. Other highlights of the new phones include a dedicated Google Assitant key, water repellent coating, a microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Pricing & Availability
The Moto G60 comes in only one variant: 6GB/128GB which is priced at ₹17,999 (~$241) and will go on sale from Flipkart starting April 27 at 12 PM IST. Meanwhile, the Moto G40 Fusion is available in two variants. The base 4GB/64GB model starts at ₹13,999 ($187) while the top 6GB/128GB model will set you back ₹15,999 ($214). Both models will go on sale from Flipkart on May 1 at 12 PM IST.