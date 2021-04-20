Motorola’s Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion pack 120Hz displays and 6,000mAh batteries

After being heavily leaked over the past couple of weeks, Motorola’s Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion smartphones are finally official. Both phones are launching first in India and pack very competitive hardware, including a 120Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 732G processor.

Moto G60 & Moto G40 Fusion: Specifications

Specification Moto G60 & Moto G40 Fusion Dimensions and Weight 169.61mm x 75.88mm x 9.8mm (9.6mm Moto G40 Fusion)

225g Display 6.8-inch IPS LCD (FHD+)

120Hz refresh rate

20.5.9 aspect ratio

Centered hole-punch SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 732: Kryo 470 CPU cores (Up to 2.3GHz) 8nm

Adreno 618 GPU RAM and Storage Moto G60 : 6GB + 128GB

: 6GB + 128GB Moto G40 Fusion : 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB

: 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 6,000 mAh battery

20W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: Moto G60 : 108MP Ultra Pixel f/1.9 Moto G40 Fusion : 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (also doubles as a macro lens)

Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 bokeh Front Camera Moto G60 : 32MP f/2.2

: 32MP f/2.2 Moto G40 Fusion: 16MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo Other features Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

A dedicated Google Assistant key

Face Unlock

ThinkShield for Mobile

Peek Display

Attentive Display

Flip for DND

Lift to Unlock

Fast flashlight Software Android 11 with My UX

The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are identical in every aspect, save for the primary and front camera sensors. Both phones come in a plastic unibody design and sport a 6.8-inch LCD FHD+ display on the front with a 120Hz display refresh rate. Processing power comes from the Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage.

On the back, both phones get a triple camera array. The Moto G60 packs a 108MP primary sensor while the Moto G40 Fusion has a 64MP primary shooter. The 8MP ultra-wide cam, which also doubles as a macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor are common.

A 6,000mAh battery keeps the show running and you also get a 20W fast charger inside the box. On the software side, the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion come running a near-stock version of Android 11 out-of-the-box and Lenovo’s ThinkShield for Mobile security suite. Other highlights of the new phones include a dedicated Google Assitant key, water repellent coating, a microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G60 comes in only one variant: 6GB/128GB which is priced at ₹17,999 (~$241) and will go on sale from Flipkart starting April 27 at 12 PM IST. Meanwhile, the Moto G40 Fusion is available in two variants. The base 4GB/64GB model starts at ₹13,999 ($187) while the top 6GB/128GB model will set you back ₹15,999 ($214). Both models will go on sale from Flipkart on May 1 at 12 PM IST.