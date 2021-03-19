The Moto G60 is coming soon: Here’s what we know about Motorola’s upcoming mid-range phone

Motorola is back to its old tricks again, with a renewed focus on mid-range and budget smartphones. While they’ve also been working on a few interesting flagships like the Moto G100, they’re mainly focused on making affordable budget and mid-range phones like the Moto G10, Moto G30, and the upcoming Moto G50. Now, XDA‘s Mishaal Rahman and I can share details about another mid-range phone in the new Moto G series: the Moto G60.

According to our sources, the Moto G60 (code-named “hanoip”) will launch with Android 11 on board in Latin America and Europe. There will be multiple SKUs with the following model numbers: XT2135-1, XT2135-2, and XT2147-1.

We’ve learned the Moto G60 will have a 6.78-inch display at Full HD+ resolution, specifically 2460×1080. The display will support a 120Hz refresh rate, though we don’t know if it is an AMOLED or LCD panel. There should also be a centered display cutout containing a 32MP front-facing camera. The rear-facing cameras are comprised of a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a 16MP OV16A1Q sensor likely paired with a wide-angle lens, and a 2MP OV02B1b sensor. As for memory and storage, the phone should support 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. For power, the Moto G60 is expected to have a 6,000 mAh battery.

The main difference between the XT2135-1/2 and XT2147-1 models is that the latter swaps the 108MP Samsung-made image sensor for a 64MP OmniVision-made one. The XT2147-1 model also has a 16MP front-facing image sensor rather than the 32MP one found in the XT2135-1/2 models. Apart from that, we’ve also learned that Motorola is working on several new camera features, including a new document mode, low light AI, smudge detection, and dual capture video. Some or all of these features will appear in the Moto G60.

In case some of these specifications sound familiar, it’s because the code-name, camera specifications, and RAM/storage were all previously reported on by both myself and Nils Ahrensmeier at TechnikNews. However, XDA can now reveal the phone’s name, share additional specs, and corroborate most of the already-reported specifications. The only spec we couldn’t confirm is the chipset, though TecknikNews reports the Moto G60 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset.

We do not know exactly when the Moto G60 will launch, but we suspect that it will launch soon. The phone has already been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), so a launch should not be too far off.