Motorola is gearing up to launch a new phone called the Moto G60S

After launching a couple of smartphones in India, including the Moto G40 Fusion and the Moto G60, Motorola is said to be preparing for yet another launch. Leaked information has revealed that the company’s next smartphone is expected to launch in select markets and will be called the Moto G60S, at least in the European market.

The information comes from MySmartPrice, which claims to have received information including price, RAM, storage options of the upcoming handset from tipster Sudhanshu. The upcoming Motorola G60S is codenamed Lisbon and will launch with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Pricing of the smartphone is expected to be around €300 – €320 (~₹26,500 – ₹28,300) and will be available in a Blue color option, but there could be at least one more color variant. The rest of the information, including the launch date, is still unknown. However, the upcoming smartphone might share some of the specifications with the Moto G60 that is already selling in India.

The Moto G60 was announced for the Indian market back in April. It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage, and support for a microSD card. In the camera department, the Moto G60 offers a triple setup at the back with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera that also doubles as a macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The battery on the G60 is rated at 6,000mAh with support for 20W fast charging. Other notable features include a dedicated Google Assitant key, water repellent coating, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Moto G60 is currently available at ₹17,999 (~$241) in India, but considering the higher expected price of the Moto G60S, we can expect certain upgrades and additional features.