Motorola’s Moto G8 and G8 Power are getting their Android 11 stable updates

In December, Motorola shared a list of devices scheduled to receive the Android 11 update in 2021. So far, the company has only rolled out a stable Android 11 update to the Moto G Pro, with other devices still waiting for their turn. But it looks like the wait has finally come to an end for the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power owners as the Lenovo-owned company has begun pushing the stable Android 11 update to these devices after conducting several soak tests in the last three months.

Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power owners (via GSMArena) in Columbia have started receiving the Android 11 update. The update carries software version RPE31.Q4U-47-35 and also packs February 2021 security patches. The new software will offer users all the latest improvements and features introduced in Android 11, including Conversation Notifications, Chat Bubbles, one-time permission for the microphone and location, Smart Device controls, a built-in screen recorder, and much more.

At the time being, the stable Android 11 update is limited to Moto G8 and G8 Power users residing in Columbia. However, we expect the update to make its way to more regions in the coming weeks.

Moto G8 XDA Forums || Moto G8 Power XDA Forums

Moto G8 and G8 Power are pretty much identical in terms of internal hardware. Both devices feature a 6.4-inch LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, a triple camera setup featuring a 16MP primary shooter, and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. However, they differ in terms of battery capacity and front camera: the Moto G8 Power has a bigger 5,000mAh battery and a 16MP front camera, while the Moto G8 has a 4,000mAh battery and an 8MP front shooter. Both phones have already been succeeded by the Moto G9 and Moto 9 Power, which have yet to see an Android 11 update.