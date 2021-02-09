After 15 months, Moto G8 Play owners finally get their Android 10 update

Earlier this month, we saw Motorola rolling out the Android 10 update to the Moto One Macro. Now the company is giving the same treatment to its 2019 entry-level smartphone: the Moto G8 Play.

According to user reports over at MotoG8PlayBrasil Telegram channel, the Moto G8 Play has finally started receiving its stable Android 10 update in Brazil. The update carries software version QMD30.47-19 and, besides bumping the underlying Android version, also packs the December 2020 security patches. At the time being, the Android 10 update seems to be rolling out in Brazil only but should be coming to more regions in the coming weeks.

After installing the new software, users can look forward to all the usual Android 10 features, including a system-wide dark mode, Smart Reply for messaging apps, new Digital Wellbeing tools with Focus Mode and Parental controls, Live Caption, a new gesture navigation system, and a whole lot more.

If you’re a Moto G8 Play owner residing in Brazil, you should receive the Android 10 OTA in the coming days. Alternatively, you can also head to Settings > System > System update to check if the Android 10 update is available for you.

The Moto G8 Play is an entry-level smartphone that was launched alongside the Moto G8 Plus. It offers a 6.2-inch HD+ display, MediaTek P70 SoC, 2GB RAM, a 13MP primary camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

To get an idea of the poor state of Moto software updates you need only look at the launch of the Moto G8 Play. The phone was launched all the way back in October 2019 — one month after the stable release of Android 10 — and came running Android 9 Pie out of the box, meaning it took a whopping 15 months for the device to receive its first major update. Even for an entry-level Android phone, this is too long, and we really hope Motorola will show more urgency with regards to rolling out software updates in the future.