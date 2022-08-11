The Moto Razr 2022 seems like a great alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it’s only available in China

There’s been a lot of discussion around the new Moto Razr (codenamed Maven) over the last few months, but we finally know everything about this new flip phone. Motorola has put an end to all the speculation by officially unveiling the new Moto Razr 2022 in China. The new foldable device is a boldly reimagined version of the previous two iterations, and there’s definitely a lot to like here.

The new Moto Razr 2022 is a whole lot different from its predecessors, and it all starts with the design. The phone stays true to its iconic flip phone form-factor, but it features some major improvements over the previous models. It’s still very much a compact and pocketable device that opens up to reveal a gorgeous 6.67-inch FHD+ 144Hz OLED panel.

Moto Razr 2022: Specifications

Specification Moto Razr 2022 Dimensions & Weight 166.99 x 79.79 x 7.62mm

200g Display Cover: 2.7-inch AMOLED 800 x 573p resolution

Main: 6.67-inch FHD+ POLED 144Hz refresh rate

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 3,500mAh

33W wired fast charging support Security – Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 13MP f/2.2 Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.45 Port(s) USB Type-C Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi Software Android 12

As you can see, the phone has lost the “chin” from the previous iterations and now has a slimmer hinge. It now looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from the outside, but it sports a bigger cover display.

We’re now looking at a 2.7-inch AMOLED QuickView display to let its users access more information without having to open the main display. It offers support for nine widget panels that show weather, fitness goals, camera, notifications and calls, and more. Furthermore, you can even open certain apps on the cover screen and reply to messages.

Like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Moto Razr 2022 also supports a new Flex View that lets you fold the phone so it stands on its own, allowing you to take selfies, video calls, and more hands-free. On the inside, the phone packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

As far as cameras go, the phone packs two upgraded cameras on its back — a 50MP f /1.8 main sensor and a 13MP sensor for macro and ultra-wide shots. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera housed within the punch-hole cutout on the internal display.

Rounding off the hardware is a 3,500mAh battery, which offers 33W wired fast charging support. Although its battery is smaller than the one on the newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip 4, the faster 33W charging capabilities should offer a better experience overall. On the software front, the device runs Android 12 out of the box.

Moto Razr 2022: Pricing and availability

The new Moto Razr is now available in China at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (~$890), and it’s expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market for the time being. Motorola has not shared any plans to launch the phone in other markets, which is a bummer as it would’ve given buyers a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.