Motorola’s latest flagship packs a 200MP camera, 125W fast charging, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

Motorola just wrapped up its launch event in China and unveiled the highly-anticipated Moto Razr 2022. Along with the flagship foldable, the Lenovo-owned brand also launched the Moto X30 Pro — a top-of-the-line flagship smartphone featuring a 200MP primary camera, 125W wired fast charging support, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. It’s the same phone we’ve seen in various leaks over the last few months, and it’s now finally available in China.

Moto X30 Pro: Specifications

Specification Moto X30 Pro Dimensions & Weight 161.7 x 73.5 x 8.39mm

198.5g Display 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS

2400 x 1080p resolution

144Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

125W wired fast charging support

50W wireless fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 200MP f/1.95 ISOCELL HP1

Ultra-wide: 50MP f/2.2

Telephoto: 12MP f/1.6 Front Camera(s) 60MP f/2.2 Port(s) USB Type-C Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth Software Android 12

Unlike the new Moto Razr 2022, the Moto X30 Pro is a traditional flagship with a candy bar design. It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS panel, which refreshes at 144Hz, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. While you might see this hardware combination on a couple of other flagship smartphones, the Moto X30 Pro’s camera hardware helps set it apart from the competition.

The Moto X30 Pro is the first on the market to feature a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera that has a 1/1.22-inch sensor size. It uses a new pixel-binning technology called ChameleonCell, which switches between a two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layout depending on the environment. In low-light conditions, the ISOCELL HP1 can merge 16 neighboring pixels into one large 2.56μm pixel, offering an effective resolution of 12.5MP. The large pixel size helps the sensor capture more light and produce brighter photos.

Along with the 200MP primary camera, the Moto X30 Pro packs a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 12MP f/1.6 Sony IMX663 telephoto shooter. Over on the front, the phone features a 60MP f/2.2 selfie camera. Other noteworthy features include a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging support, which can charge the device up to 50 percent in just 7 minutes and 100% in 19 minutes. The phone also offers 50W fast wireless charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device runs Android 12 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

Despite offering all these flagship features, the Moto X30 Pro is rather affordable. The device will go on sale in China at a starting price of CNY 3,699 (~$549) for the base 8GB+128GB variant, with the 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants priced at CNY 4,199 (~$623) and CNY 4,499 (~$668), respectively. At the moment, Motorola has not shared any plans to launch the device in other markets, so we can’t say for sure if the device will be available at such an affordable price point in other regions.