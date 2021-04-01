Motorola One Hyper and LG G7 One receive stable Android 11 update

Ever since Google rolled out the first stable Android 11 build for its Pixel devices back in September last year, several OEMs have followed suit and released the update to some of their flagship and mid-range devices. However, there are still many devices for which the update hasn’t rolled out yet — particularly some legacy models where updates are not as much of a priority as they are on newer devices. This, however, doesn’t mean that they’re necessarily going to be left behind. Now, two smartphones from Motorola and LG — the Motorola One Hyper and the LG G7 One respectively — are getting updates to Android 11.

Motorola One Hyper

Launched back in December 2019, the Motorola One Hyper is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone has now started receiving its stable Android 11 update in Brazil in the form of software version RPF31.Q1-21-20. The new build brings all the new features introduced in Android 11 and bumps the security patch level (SPL) to March 2021.

LG G7 One

The LG G7 One is the Korean company’s first and so-far only device in the Android One program. The device launched with Android 8.1 on board, but later received updates to Android 9 Pie and Android 10. Despite LG’s smartphone division has been reduced to a shell of its former self, it’s good to see that the OEM still managed to deliver the official Android 11 update for the LG G7 One.

Bearing version number Q910UM40b, the new software bumps up the Android security patch level on the LG G7 One to March 2021. The update seems to be rolling out globally with reports from users in Canada first getting the OTA. Open the Settings app and mash that “Check for updates” button to see if it’s available for you!

Thanks to Telegram user Victor_Rav_Def and XDA Member truefluke for the screenshots!