Pantone is renowned for creating revered colors to be used in professional settings. However, its annual Color of the Year announcement is something that many people anticipate. The program, which is in its 25th year, is dedicated to selecting a color that is representative of the world in its current state. Now, Motorola is partnering with Pantone for a second year to showcase the 2024 Color of the Year on some of its devices.

Motorola has announced that its Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ and Edge phones will come in Peach Fuzz, Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year. The hue was chosen for the upcoming year, described as a color representing community, collaboration, and togetherness. The Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ notably have a foldable design with a 12MP camera sensor. This features Instant Dual Pixel PDAF, which was integrated to generate clearer photos, regardless of lighting. When opened, users can access the 32MP camera for video calls, selfies, and other front-facing photography. The Edge 40 Neo is not only available in the 2024 Pantone Color of the Year — you can get your hands on it in other Pantone hues, including Soothing Sea and Caneel Bay. This device also has a 5000mAh battery that can fully charge within minutes, as well as a pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. With a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, the Edge 40 Neo is also ideal for more heavy-duty tasks, such as gaming.

Whether you’re a Pantone Color of the Year devotee or you’re in the market for a new phone, there’s much to be said about Motorola’s line of Razr devices. While they aren’t as flashy as some of the other flip models, they have a more favorable price point. If you’re on a budget, it might be worth considering some of their features and how they could serve your needs.