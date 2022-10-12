These Moto G series phones are heavily discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

There’s no shortage of new smartphones on the market, especially now with the arrival of new iPhones and Google Pixels for the holiday season. But a lot of these new phones are on the expensive side, meaning they’re not ideal for those shopping for a phone on a budget. If you’re leaning towards the affordable side of the price range, then Motorola has got you covered. A handful of Moto G series phones are heavily discounted on Amazon right now, so we decided to highlight some of them in this post. Here, take a look:

Moto G 5G (2022)

The Moto G 5G is not without its flaws, but it’s a textbook Moto G phone that offers really good value for your money. It has excellent battery life, smooth performance with clean software, and more at a palatable price tag. And for a limited time, you can get the Moto G 5G for just $285 on Amazon, down from its usual price of $400.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

There are a bunch of affordable phones out there with a stylus, but the Moto G Stylus 5G is the one we recommend in 2022. While the stylus included with this particular phone isn’t as advanced as, say, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s S-Pen, it still offers an enjoyable experience. Just like some other Moto G phones, the Moto G Stylus 5G is also known for its impressive battery life, reliable performance, clean software, and more.

Amazon is offering discounts on both the 5G and non-5G models of the Moto G Stylus right now. The regular Moto G Stylus model isn’t as powerful as the 5G variant due to the less powerful chip, but there are some other differences that extend beyond the processing power too. The 5G variant also gets more RAM, higher storage, and a higher refresh rate panel among other things, so keep that in mind.

And if you don’t mind buying a slightly older model, then the last year’s Moto G Stylus 5G also gets an honorable mention in this list. It’ll get you a Snapdragon 480 5G processor along with a 48MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery for just $230 right now. It’s $170 cheaper than its usual price and is also closer to the regular Moto G Stylus 2022 model.

Moto G Power (2022)

The Moto G Power (2022) has a lot going for it, especially at the discounted $180 price. This particular model is $70 cheaper than its usual price now and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The highlight of the phone, however, is its battery life. The 5,000mAh battery coupled with an HD+ display makes it last for a long time. The 64GB variant of the Moto G Power (2022) is also on sale right now, but that may not be enough for your use case, so keep that in mind.

Moto G Play (2021)

Lastly, there’s also the Moto G Play from last year which is one of the few phones that offer a near-stock experience in the budget segment. The Moto G Play offers decent performance thanks to its Snapdragon 460 chip. It also lasts for a long time between charges due to an HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery.

Those are some of the best deals on Moto G phones we could find on Amazon right now. These phones offer a lot of bang for your buck, so be sure to grab them while they’re available in stock. If you’re willing to splurge a bit more on some other Motorola devices, then stop by our best Motorola phones collection to find some good options.