We have amazing news for anyone looking to purchase a new smartphone, as Prime Day deals will get you insane savings on some of Motorola’s best Android devices. Deals are so great that you will find up to 46% savings on budget-friendly alternatives and other great products like the Moto Edge+ and more, starting for as low as $160.

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

While the Motorola Edge+ 2023 has hit store shelves, Moto fans save some cash and get their hands on a new Moto Edge+ from 2022 for just $500, thanks to a compelling 31% discount. This smartphone normally sells for $730, meaning you get $230 in instant savings. Of course, you also get a very nice-looking smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space, and a large 4,800mAh battery under the hood.

This device comes in two color options, including Cosmos Blue and Stardust White, but I’d suggest you stick to the darker color tones if you want to score better savings. Moto’s 2022 Edge+ also includes a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s great for one-hand handling and watching your favorite content and a high-res 50MP ultra-wide main sensor that will capture great shots in both normal and low light using Quad Pixel technology.

Motorola Edge (2022)

A more affordable option comes with the Motorola Edge, which now sells for $350 thanks to an instant $250 price drop. One of the most attractive features of this device comes with its battery, as its 5,000mAh battery comes with enough juice to keep you going for up to two days straight without having to reach for a charger. This device also includes a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

The Moto Edge 2022 is compatible with every major network in the US, making it a perfect option for anyone to upgrade an old device. You also get a vice 6.6-inch FHD OLED display with 144Hz refresh rates, and you don’t get an IP rating, but at least this phone comes with a water-repellent design to keep it safe in case you accidentally drop it in a puddle, pool-and more.

Moto G Stylus (2023)

Motorola’s latest iteration of the Moto G Stylus is also on sale, and you can pick one up for just $170 after receiving a 15% discount. This model usually costs $200, and it’s a great option for those who want an affordable smartphone with stylus support. This model comes packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and a 50MP primary shooter on its dual-camera setup. However, this phone’s most attractive features come with the built-in stylus that will let you edit photos, take notes, sketch, and more.

Moto G Stylus (2022)

Suppose you’re looking for even more affordable options. In that case, you can also consider picking up last year’s Moto G Stylus, that’s currently getting the best savings of this selection, as it now sells for just $134. This device normally sells for $300, so you can get some excellent savings and enjoy a great smartphone with a two-day battery. It also includes 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and stylus support.

