Black Friday is already off to a big start, with crazy deals on laptops, monitors, SSDs, phones, and other tech products pouring in by the minute. So, of course, we'll see deals from mobile companies too, like trailblazer Motorola, which is also offering discounts on some of its incredible devices, including the beautiful Razr+ foldable phone and Motorola Edge slab phones. These are limited-time discounts, meaning that you need to act now if you want to score an excellent deal on these devices.

Motorola Razr 2023

Source: Motorola Motorola Razr (2023) $500 $700 Save $200 The Motorola Razr is one of the best and most affordable foldables on the market. Equipped with up to 256GB storage and a 144Hz refresh rate display, this flip phone has everything it needs to be your daily driver. $500 at Motorola $500 at Amazon

If you're looking for a 2023 flip phone that costs less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Motorola Razr 2023 is the one. It doesn't have the large outer display you'll see on most foldables these days, but it makes up for that by having great battery life, impressive cameras, and excellent durability. This flip phone is also compact and lightweight, and thanks to its pOLED screen, you'll have fun watching your Netflix shows and other media on your device. Oh, and it's now $200 cheaper, thanks to this limited-time Black Friday deal.

Motorola Edge 2023

Motorola Edge (2023) $350 $600 Save $250 The Motorola Edge 2023 has a beautiful design, IP68 water rating, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Its 50MP camera provides stunning images, while the 6.6-inch display and Dolby Atmos audio work together to provide an excellent media experience. $350 at Amazon

The Motorola Edge 2023 is one of the best midrange phones you can buy. It houses a powerful Dimensity 7030 chipset, a 50MP camera, and a 6.6-inch 144Hz display. Pair that with its 68W fast charging, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, and you get a device with buttery scrolling, fast performance, and excellent refresh rate for your games and media. You can get it now for $350 instead of its original $600 price, but you'll need to act fast.

Motorola Razr+

Motorola Razr+ (2023) $700 $1000 Save $300 The Motorola Razr+ offers incredible performance, a compact form factor, and a fantastic camera system. It also feels good in the hand, and its crease is more subtle than what you'd find in the competition. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

The Motorola Razr+ is a foldable that can go head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and has a secondary display almost covering the entire front panel. Also, the crease is less noticeable than other foldables, and its camera system produces high-quality images that rival what you get on other flagship devices. If it's one of the phones on your wish list, now is the best time to grab it as it's now $300 cheaper than its original $1,000 price.

Motorola Edge+

Source: Motorola Motorola Edge+ (2023) $600 $800 Save $200 The Motorola Edge+ is a flagship device with incredible specs. It has a 6.7-inch 165Hz OLED display, curved edges, IP68 water rating, and 512GB storage. This device also runs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood, ensuring that you get nothing but the best performance. $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

The Motorola Edge+ is another excellent device you can get this Black Friday. Made of aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus, this device has a 6.7-inch 165Hz pOLED display with an incredible 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, ensuring excellent performance during daily use. You also get a 5,100mAh battery and 68W fast charging capability, ensuring you can use your phone for long hours and top it up quickly once the power is down. Thanks to this Black Friday deal, it's now available for 600 bucks instead of its standard $800 price.

Moto G Play (2023)

Moto G Play 2023 $100 $170 Save $70 If you want a cheap, reliable, no-frills smartphone, the Moto G Play 2023 should be your go-to option. It has 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 16MP camera, and a battery that can last up to three days. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

The Moto G Play 2023 might not look like much at first glance, but it has its redeeming qualities for a budget phone. Its 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 16MP camera are somewhat lacking for a 2023 phone. However, it has excellent build quality and a fantastic battery life that can get you going for up to three days.

You can also increase the storage up to 512GB via its microSD card slot, and thanks to its water-repellent design, you'll have no problems with accidental spills and splashes. If you want a cheap and reliable phone to make calls with, use as a storage device, and take occasional images, the Moto G Play is an excellent option.

These time-limited Motorola deals are the best you can get right now, so snag them up if you have a device that interests you.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about amazing deals, but it can be challenging to keep up with them. Not to worry; we'll keep scouring different retailer websites to bring you the best deals in the meantime.