Motorola unveiled its latest foldable, the Razr 2022, in China earlier this year. At the time, the company did not share plans to bring the device to international markets. But it's now finally available for purchase in the U.K. and Europe.

You can get your hands on the Moto Razr 2022 for £949 in the U.K. and €1,199 in Europe, making it a great alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4. The device packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch FHD+ foldable display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a large 2.7-inch FHD+ cover screen.

Motorla Razr (2022) Motorola Razr 2022 The Motorola Razr 2022 is a clamshell foldable that one ups the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in several areas. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 still has more polished software. View at Amazon

The device is available in a single RAM/storage configuration in the U.K. and Europe, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Although Motorola offers it with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB onboard storage in China, the higher-spec variant is currently not for sale internationally.

On the camera front, the Moto Razr 2022 features a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera on the back. It also sports an impressive 32MP selfie shooter housed within a punch-hole cutout on the inner display. Rounding off the hardware is a 3,500mAh battery that offers 33W wired fast charging support.

Other noteworthy features include an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, dual eSIM and physical SIM support, and Motorola's custom software skin based on Android 12.

Motorola has not shared any plans to bring the Moto Razr 2022 to the U.S., but the company could launch the device in the region in the coming months. We'll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more. Until then, you can check out our in-depth review of the Moto Razr 2022 by following the link below.

Would you pick up a Moto Razr 2022 over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.