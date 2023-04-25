Lenovo is expected to launch the Moto Razr 2023 later this year with an improved design and newer hardware that should make it a worthy competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It will be an upgrade over last year’s Moto Razr 2022, which never quite created enough buzz around it to compete on even terms against similar foldables from Samsung and Oppo. While there's not enough information on Moto’s next-gen Razr yet, Lenovo has confirmed one aspect that should already make it a major improvement over its predecessor, and that's a bigger cover display.

In a Weibo post, Chen Jin, the General Manager of Lenovo China's mobile division, confirmed that the Moto Razr 2023 will feature a large external display with a high refresh rate. He did not reveal the exact size, but an image posted by him suggested that it would have a ‘3.X’-inch cover display. Chen then went on to talk about the 3.5-inch screen on the original iPhone, leading most other Weibo users (and media outlets) to guess that the outer display on the Moto Razr 2023 will also be 3.5 inches in size.

If that assumption holds true, it will not only be bigger than the 1.9-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 but also larger than the 3.26-inch outer display in the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Earlier this year, tipster Ice Universe claimed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 would have a 3.4-inch external display, meaning the panel on the Moto Razr 2023 could potentially be even bigger than that.

The larger outer panel could make it much easier to access critical information without having to open up the device every time, but it remains to be seen how Motorola will optimize the software to take advantage of the increased screen real estate. Either way, not much else is known about the Moto Razr 2023 yet in terms of its hardware or software, nor is there any word on when it will be unveiled officially. What is known, however, is that Lenovo is working on multiple Razr models for this year, so it will be interesting to see when they will be available for purchase globally.