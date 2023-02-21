It's been a while since we last saw something exciting from Motorola. Although the company does manage to announce and sell a healthy variety of smartphones every year, it doesn't really tend to offer much that really gets people excited. Well, it looks like that could soon change, as a new leak shows us a foldable flip smartphone with an amazing front cover that's mostly all display.

While the handset hasn't been labeled, there's always the chance that this new foldable flip is going to be the next generation Razr which could arrive sometime this year. If this release finds its way to the US, things could be particularly exciting, especially considering that the company hasn't released a new Razr smartphone since 2020. Of course, Motorola did release a new Razr in Asia last year, offering at the time, a top of the line Snapdragon chipset, an impressive display, improved camera, and more.

While not much is known about the internal specifications, if we look at the image, we can see that new handset offers a design that looks similar to Oppo Find N2 Flip or Samsung's Z Flip 4. Furthermore, we can also see the massive cover display, which pretty much takes up a majority of the front cover. Although this in itself is quite impressive, we do also get to see a small sample of how Motorola could use the display real estate, as it looks like it could divide up the space to create interactive surfaces.

Of course, these images are just leaks for now, and although they do come from Evan Blass, who is known for sharing fairly reputable leaks, there's always a chance that Motorola could change the design, or it might not ever find its way to retail. So for now, all we can do is hope, and maybe we'll see it announced next week at Mobile World Congress 2023.

