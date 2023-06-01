Leaked images of the next-gen Moto Razr first popped up back in February, giving us our first look at the massive new cover screen. Since then, we've learned quite a bit about the device, like its marketing name and hardware specifications. The rumor mill also alleged that Motorola had two Razr phones in the pipeline, including a cheaper model with a smaller cover screen. Motorola released a short video teasing the devices last month, and it has now finally lifted the covers off the new Motorola Razr (2023) and Razr+ (2023).

Motorola Razr+ (2023): Flagship specs and a massive 144Hz cover screen

The Razr+ (2023), called Razr 40 Ultra in Europe and other regions, is the headlining device in Motorola's 2023 Razr lineup. It offers premium hardware, a redesigned hinge, and an updated cover screen. While it doesn't pack Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Motorola has equipped it with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, so it should perform as well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The SoC powers a large 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is much more capable than the cover screen on any flip phones we've seen so far. It supports custom panels that give you quick access to notifications, information from apps like Google News, weather, and contacts, engaging games, and a dedicated Spotify panel. In addition, Motorola has included a new Apps panel in its cover screen software that lets you use almost any app without opening the main foldable display. Thanks to these improvements, the new Razr+ (2023) has the best cover screen on a flip phone, even surpassing the one on Oppo's Find N2 Flip.

Along with an upgraded cover screen, the Razr+ (2023) features a new symmetrical design with a re-engineered teardrop hinge. These changes ensure "the phone folds completely in half, with the top and bottom edges aligning perfectly for a gapless, ultra-sleek look." Motorola says that the redesigned hinge mechanism is the first to feature dual-axis tracking, which minimizes the size of the system. As a result, the Razr+ (2023) is the slimmest foldable on the market when flipped closed. The updated hinge also makes the 6.9-inch FHD+ foldable display nearly creaseless for a more seamless look and feel.

Furthermore, Motorola has packed a new dual-camera system on the Razr+ (2023) comprised of a 12MP main camera with Dual Pixel PDAF, an f/1.5 aperture, and OIS. It's accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide shooter with a macro vision lens that allows for "wide angle shots that fit 3x more into the frame than a standard lens." The Razr+ (2023) packs a 32MP camera housed within a hole-punch cutout on the foldable display for selfies and video calls.

The Razr+ (2023) also brings a couple of other improvements to the table, including an enhanced audio experience with Dolby Atmos certification, an IP52 rating, Spatial Audio support, and a larger 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging support. On the software front, the device runs Android 13 with some useful additions from Motorola, like simple gestures, custom entertainment settings, and a host of security features like Moto KeySafe, Moto Secure, and ThinkShield.

Motorola Razr (2023): Possibly the next best-selling foldable

The regular Razr (2023) seems to be Motorola's attempt to bring foldable phones within the reach of more buyers. It's essentially a stripped-down version of the Razr+ (2023) featuring the same symmetrical design, updated teardrop hinge, and main display. However, it packs Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and a much smaller 1.5-inch OLED cover screen to keep the price low.

The SoC is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, so its performance won't be as good as the Plus model. However, it gets a bigger 4,200mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging support, which should result in better battery life than the premium model.

The phone also packs a 64MP primary camera instead of the 12MP shooter found on the Plus variant, but the 13MP ultra-wide and 32MP selfie cameras remain unchanged. Like the Razr+ (2023), the regular model features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification, Spatial Audio support, an IP52 rating, and Motorola's unique flavor of Android 13.

Pricing & Availability

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is priced at $999.99, and it will be available for pre-order starting June 16 in three colorways: Viva Magenta, Infinite Black, and Glacier Blue. It will go on sale via AT&T, T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Google Fi, Optimum Mobile, Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola's website starting June 23. The device will go on sale in Europe for €1,199.99 starting today.

The Motorola Razr (2023) will also be available in three colorways: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac. However, Motorola has not yet shared the device's pricing and availability details. The company has only revealed that the cheaper model will be available in North America "in the coming months." We'll let you know as soon as we have more information.