When Motorola announced a new Razr lineup, people wondered when they might debut in 2023. The Motorola Razr+ came out at the beginning of the summer and was an immediate hit in the foldable smartphone market. At XDA, we quickly dubbed it "the best foldable Motorola phone" because of its sleek design and larger outer display. There's so much that you can do with it, but that might not be what everyone wants. Enter the base model, Motorola Razr (2023). This is coming out this week and is a more affordable version of the Razr. Which one is better for you? Let's help you decide by comparing them.

Motorola Razr+ vs. Razr (2023): Price, specs & availability

Despite being announced at the same time, it wasn't known when each of these would come out. The Motorola Razr+ made its debut earlier and was announced for the market price of $1,000. That puts it at a more affordable comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung's latest flip phone. It's available at major retailers like Amazon for an unlocked version. But you can get one at Motorola for $800 if you trade in a phone. It offers 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

This year's version of the Razr is available on October 20th but available for preordering now. You can choose one from Motorola and get it for either $700 on its own or $600 if you have a trade-in. You can buy an unlocked version from Amazon for $700. It offers 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

Motorola Razr (2023) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Display 6.9-inch FHD pOLED inner display, 1.5-inch OLED outer display RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Battery 4200mAh Ports USB-C 2.0 Operating System Android 13 Front camera 32MP selfie camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7µm or 1.4µm@8MP Quad Pixel) Rear camera 64MP (f/1.7, 0.7µm or 16MP 1.4µm Quad Pixel Colors Sage Green, Summer Lilac, Vanilla Cream, Cherry Blossom Weight 188.6g Charge speed 30W TurboPower™ charging support Price $700

Motorola Razr+ (2023) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.9-inch 165Hz OLED (inner); 3.6-inch 144Hz OLED (outer) RAM 8GB Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Battery 3,800 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 13 Front camera 32MP Rear camera 12MP, f/1.5 wide; 13MP f2/2 ultra-wide Colors Black, red, blue Weight 188g Charge speed 30W wired; 5W wireless Price $1,000

Motorola Razr+ vs. Razr (2023): Design

The two phones look rather similar from the outside. Motorola promised a gapless design and that works for both phones. There are slightly raised bezels, so you're able to fold the phone but don't lose much when unfolding it to see the inner display. The Razr+ comes in three different colors: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. Viva Magenta is only available through T-Mobile or on Motorola.com. Viva Magenta actually weighs four grams less than the other two, which clock in at 188.5 grams. Infinite Black and Glacier Blue have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus back and front with an aluminum frame. The Viva Magenta has a glass front and a vegan leather back and aluminum frame. All of them have an IP52 water-repellent design.

The Razr comes in four different colors: Sage Green, Summer Lilac, Vanilla Cream, and Cherry Blossom. None are exclusive to a specific carrier and all are available at Motorola and Amazon. It weighs more than any of the Razr+, but you likely won't tell the difference. All colors are 188.6 grams in weight. The Razr is similar in construction to the Viva Magenta, as it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus back, an aluminum frame, and vegan leather finishing. Motorola claims this has a water-repellent design, but since it is not stated as an IP52-rated design, it's hard to know just how much water it can withstand. Both the Razr and the Razr+ have a USB-C 2.0 port for charging. They also both have a fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security purposes. Neither have a headphone jack, so you'll need Bluetooth headphones if you want to connect. Both offer dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound.

Motorola Razr+ vs. Razr (2023): Display

Arguably the biggest difference between the two phones is the outer display. On the Razr+, it offers a 3.6-inch pOLED display that covers the front and around the cameras. Not only is it large and allows you to check notifications or the time, but you can do so much more with it. It actually looks like a smartphone display that's stretched across the cover. You can play games on it, so you won't even have to open the phone. It is a 1066 x 1056 display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It can reach a peak brightness of 1,100 nits for just the external display. You can customize the widgets on the external display to be ones that you're going to use frequently. Plus, there's a continue button on the screen that allows you to continue using an app that you were using with the phone open.

The external display of the Razr is a 1.5-inch OLED display that allows you to utilize some widgets and look at notifications. The purpose of the smaller display is to set up people who may not want to be looking at their phone all the time. It is limited in its capabilities and that will be fine for some people. It only offers a resolution of 194 x 368.

Both of these phones offer the same size internal display. It is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display but the refresh rate of the Razr+ is 165Hz and the refresh rate of the Razr is 144Hz. So you'll get a smoother looking display with the Razr+. The aspect ratio is 22:9 on both. The colors and brightness are just a bit better on the Razr+.

Motorola Razr+ vs. Razr (2023): Software and performance

The chipset in the Razr+ is a more updated version than the Razr. Both utilize Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, but the Razr+ has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform while the Razr has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. These are both previous generation chipsets, as they are not the most up-to-date versions on the market. The Razr+ is just a bit faster and smoother than the Razr. While this may not bother some people, especially if you aren't using your phone for gaming or streaming, others will be affected by it, so they'll likely want the newer chipset. Both run on an Android 13 operating system.

For performance, you're going to get more storage in the Razr+, giving you more possibilities to utilize both of your displays. It naturally makes sense that you're going to want the Razr+ if you're going to want to do more with your phone. The Razr+ offers 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM while you're only getting 128GB of storage in the Razr. Both phones can be controlled with voice commands with Google Assistant.

The Razr offers a setting called Moto Unplugged that lets you choose different apps and notifications that you want to utilize or be alerted of at certain times of the day. You can set timers on when you want to see some of the notifications and apps, after which they'll go away when their time is up. This is currently only available on the Razr but will soon be available on the Razr+.

Motorola Razr+ vs. Razr (2023): Battery Life

The storage of the Razr+ uses UFS 3.1, which causes the battery life to drain more. The battery is 3,800mAh, which is fine. But it doesn't last as long as you may want for a smartphone. But even though the battery may be a little bit behind other foldable phones, it makes up for it with 30W TurboPower charging support and 5W wireless charging. That will help keep your phone charged and ready to be used when you need it.

An upgrade that the Razr has is a larger 4,200mAh battery. But the storage takes up more power, as it uses UFS 2.2. It all balances out, as this also has 30W TurboPower charging support and 5W wireless charging. We'll wait and see how long it supposedly lasts, but Motorola claims it will last an entire day on a single charge.

Motorola Razr+ vs. Razr (2023): Camera

Thanks to the unique design of foldable phones, you more or less have a built-in tripod whenever you try and take a picture. That's no exception with these two phones, as they can be placed between 45 and 130 degrees in order to snap a photo. They both offer a dual-view features that will let both the photographer and the subject see what the photo is setting up to look like. Both phones have a 32MP front selfie camera, which is a step up from previous Razr lineups. The main sensor on Razr+ can also record 4K 60FPS video, but neither has the ability to shoot that in ultrawide. The rear camera on the Razr+ is a 12MP one that has an aperture of f/1.5, which can result in some blurrier photos if taken during the day as it takes in more light for a shallower field of view. This isn't a camera that will blow anyone away, especially if you're using the 13MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture that we noted takes bad nighttime photos.

The Razr has a 64MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.7, meaning it takes in even more light with an even shallower field of view. So it has a larger sensor but can be prone to overexposing photos or creating blurrier ones. On your small display, you may not notice the details that the larger sensor takes in, but on a larger computer screen, you'll notice them. The ultrawide sensor is 16MP with Quad Pixel technology, so it helps the photos taken at nighttime. You'll get more clarity at night with the Razr than you will the Razr+.

Which is right for you?

You may think that the Razr and the Razr+ are similar phones, and you'd be right in some aspects. But there are subtle differences that make one the superior phone. That doesn't mean that there isn't a place for the other one, especially if someone is looking for a less expensive phone. But the Razr+ is our pick for the better Motorola Razr phone right now.

It has an upgraded chipset than the Razr and has more storage, allowing you to do more. But the biggest plus in its corner is th larger outer display that you can utilize for all kinds of features. The capabilities of that outer display is what gives this phone the edge.

But the Motorola Razr, which is being released this week, is worth it for people who may not want to spend $1,000. You can snag this for only $700, and it has a lot of great features too. The larger battery, the upgrades to the camera, and the similarities that it has with the Razr+ all work in its favor. It's great for people who may not want to use their phone constantly but want a capable clamshell design phone that you can use every day.