Motorola's new Razr lineup debuted in 2023 and was quickly beloved by us at XDA. We first reviewed the Motorola Razr+ first and found it to be the best clamshell foldable available at the time, but it's quite expensive at $100. That's where the Motorola Razr (2023) came in, offering a similar experience in a sleek design with a 144 Hz refresh display, but at a considerably lower cost of $600. On the flip side, Samsung released one of their most refined editions of the former 'clamshell king' with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Today we will be pitting the Motorola Razr (2023) head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to see which one comes out on top.

Price, specs & availability:

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in August 2023, and you can pick up the 256GB model starting at $1000 from all major retailers including Amazon and Best Buy. You can also buy the phone directly from Samsung where you can save $600 if it's a trade-in for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Motorola Razr (2023) launches October 20, 2023, and at the time of writing is available for pre-order directly from Motorola or from major retailers such as Amazon for $700, making it the cheaper foldable between the two. Unfortunately, the cheaper price translates to less internal storage, with the only Motorola Razer model coming with 128GB of internal storage space.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Motorola Razr (2023) SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3.4-inch 720x748p external display 6.9-inch FHD pOLED inner display, 1.5-inch OLED outer display RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.0 128GB Battery 3,700mAh 4200mAh Ports USB-C USB-C 2.0 Operating System Android 13/One UI 5.1 Android 13 Front camera 10MP selfie camera 32MP selfie camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7µm or 1.4µm@8MP Quad Pixel) Rear camera 12MP f/1.8 main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide outside camera 10x digital zoom 64MP (f/1.7, 0.7µm or 16MP 1.4µm Quad Pixel Dimensions 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches (folded); 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches (unfolded) Open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm | Closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8mm Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, gray, blue, green, yellow Sage Green, Summer Lilac, Vanilla Cream, Cherry Blossom Weight 6.6 ounces (187g) 188.6g Charge speed Up to 50% in 30 minutes (25W wired), Wireless PowerShare 30W TurboPower™ charging support Price $900 $700

Design

Right from the outset, both of these phones feature a clamshell foldable design. Motorola wennt for a gapless design with the Razr, and to do see the screen has a small bezel to help eliminate that gap when you fold and unfold the phone. You can choose between four different colors for the Razr (2023): Sage Green, Summer Lilac, Vanilla Cream, and Cherry Blossom. The design of the Razer is quite nice, with an aluminum frame and faux leather finishing. There's also a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus backing for some added durability.

Switching over to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a new hinge compared to it's predecessor, which allows the phone to fold all the way flat. Much like the Motorola Razr, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's screen is supported by a raised bezel, giving a nearly gap-less look. There are four exclusive colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 if you buy the phone directly from Samsung. They are: cream, graphite, lavender, and mint. There's also an additional five color options that are sold as online exclusives: gray, blue, green, and yellow.

Displays

The biggest difference so far in this comparison between the Motorola Razr (2023) and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be their outer screens. The Razr provides you with an external 1.5-inch pOLED display that can be used to display notifications, but there's little-use to the outer screen other than that.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on the other hand, features a new cover display that's 3.4-inches, allowing you to have some limited interaction with widgets such as your calendar, weather, and Samsung health. You can also add widgets related to texts, stocks, contacts, and more, and there's even an on-screen keyboard to make life easier on the exterior screen.

When it comes to the internal displays, these two phones are more evenly matched. The Razr's internal display is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a liquid smooth 144Hz refresh rate. This is compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's interior display, which is a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Ultimately, the Razr does provide the better screen, and the high 144Hz refresh rate makes the Motorola Razr a great phone for mobile gaming.

Performance

Motorola's Razr features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which is the previous generation chipset and not the most up-to-date available. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on the other hand, features the more updated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Galaxy, an overclocked version of the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Ultimately, this makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 a bit faster in overall performance than the Motorola Razr, but if you aren't using your phone for gaming or streaming much, it won't be very noticeable to the average user.

Performance-wise, you get more storage out of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which starts at 256GB for $1000 and goes up to 512GB for $1200. As mentioned earllier, the Motorola Razr is stuck at 128GB. If you are debating between these two phones for a productivity phone, it makes more sense in this case going with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for the added storage. Both phones come with Android 13, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also features Samsung's One UI 5.1.

Battery Life

The Motorola Razr actually features a bigger battery than the Motorola Razr+, with a 4,200 mAh battery. You can also fast-charge the Razr (2023) with support for 30W TurboPower charging and there's also 5W wireless charging in case you have a charging pad. Motorola claims the battery can last a full day, and in our review we noted that the Razr (2023) fared better than most other flip phones available when it came to battery life.

Samsung has the smaller of the two's battery, with a 3,700mAh battery powering the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and it's tested battery life is around 9 hours and 53 minutes with the screen set to 60Hz. The Razr definitely has the better battery of these two foldables, and if your decision comes down to just battery life, it makes the most sense to pick up a Razr (2023).

Camera

While foldable phones provide you with a unique opportunity to take photos with the phone placed at either 45 or 130 degrees, foldable cameras tend to be lacking when compared with their slab phone counterparts. Starting with the Motorola Razr (2023). There's a 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture that we noted in our review is solid, but nothing exciting. The selfie camera isn't great, producing blurry photos and for the price point, the camera system is not great.

Similar issues are present with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The phone features a standard 12MP with a f/1.8 main sensor, and generally speaking, we called it "one of the worst cameras you'll find on a thousand-dollar phone." We understand that cameras aren't a major selling point for foldable phones, but in case you were looking for a great foldable phone camera, it's not in either of these phones.

Motorola Razr (2023) vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which is right for you?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 ultimately in this head-to-head comes out on top. It features a faster SoC, better and larger storage capacity, a slightly better camera, and the exterior screen is more functional and easier to use. There's also more customization options when it comes to all the different styles and colors you can buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in.

The Motorola Razr (2023) isn't a terrible foldable clamshell. We would have liked to see a slightly lower price than the $700 asking price, but for the money, you are getting a phone that runs well and has one of the best screens we've seen on a foldable yet with that liquid smooth 144Hz refresh rate. For a lower price on sale, it's definitely worth buying, but it's hard to recommend it against the Galaxy Z Flip 5 which just comes with the better specifications, even if it is more expensive.