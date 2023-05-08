2023 feels like it's going to be one hell of a year for foldable phones, with more than a few foldables already on the horizon. We're expecting to see some good folding phones this year from the likes of Google and Samsung, so the competition is definitely heating up in this space. Motorola is also planning to stay relevant in the foldable market with its Moto Razr, and we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the company's flip lineup.

It remains to be seen whether the new Motor Razr will land in the U.S., but things are starting to look pretty exciting. If you're equally thrilled about Motorola's 2023 Razr lineup and are wondering what to expect, then here's everything we know about it.

Motorola Razr 2023: Pricing and availability

Motorola's parent company Lenovo has been tight-lipped about the 2023 Moto Razr model, but we did get the official word concerning the phone's arrival from the company's CEO. Lenovo's CEO told CNBC earlier this year at Mobile World Congress that Motorola is indeed working on a new Moto Razr. That's all the official information we have but the fact that it may arrive "very soon" is enough to get foldable enthusiasts excited about a new flip phone.

Motorola is said to be working on two new Razr models for 2023: the Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. The pricing and availability info is still up in the air for now, but we do have notable tipster Max Jambor noted that the new Moto Razr phones will launch in Madrid on June 1. The new phones are also said to make a U.S. debut on the same day, although there's no official confirmation on that just yet.

Noted leaker Evan Blass also talked about a June 1 release date in one of his tweets, meaning we likely won't have to wait long to see the new phones outside the renders. The more expensive Ultra model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to carry a €1,200 price tag in European markets, but we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt. It'll be interesting to see how this model will be received in a market where Samsung is also competing with its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5.

We'll update this space with more pricing and availability details soon, so stay tuned.

Motorola Razr 2023: Design and specifications

Motorola, as we mentioned earlier, is said to be readying two new Razr models for this year. The relatively cheaper Moto Razr 40, the "Lite" variant, is said to have a smaller cover display whereas the more expensive Ultra had a massive cover display in some leaked photos. Here's a quick look at a leaked render of the cheaper Moto Razr, which showed up online not too long ago.

The tiny cover display on the Lite model looks similar to the one you get on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The leaked renders only show a digital clock, and it's unclear if you can customize it to show other information like notifications. We don't know the exact dimensions of this particular cover display, but it looks like it'll measure just under 2 inches, similar to what's on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you'd rather have a bigger panel on the outside, then it looks like you'll have to spend more this year to purchase the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. Here, take a look:

These leaked renders shared by Blass on Twitter show a massive 3.4-inch cover display, which is said to come in at 1056x1066 resolution. This looks quite promising, and you can also see how Motorola appears to be using software to make a part of the cover display show notifications. Here are some more renders him that leave almost nothing to our imagination:

2 Images

Close

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra's cover display, which the company teased in one of its Weibo posts last month, is a huge upgrade over the smaller panels we've seen so far on most flip phones. That's significantly larger than Galaxy Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch OLED panel. In fact, it's bigger than the OPPO N2 Flip's 3.26-inch panel, which currently holds the crown for the largest cover display on a flip phone.

We don't have much to share about the specifications of the Lite model, but we do have some exclusive specifications from the Moto Razr 40 Ultra's specs sheet.

Specs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Display Main display: 2640x1080 HDR AMOLED 120Hz

Cover display: 1056x1066 display Storage and RAM Up to 12GB of RAM, Up to 512GB storage Cameras Primary: 12MP Sony IMX563

Secondary: 13MP SK Hynix Hi1336

Selfie: 32MP OmniVision OV32B40 Extras Dual SIM variant, eSIM variant, NFC, Fingerprint sensor Colors Blue, Black, Barberry

Motorola Razr 2023: Final thoughts

Motorola is looking to make a splash this year with its new Razr models. We hope both models will make it to the U.S. market, so we have more foldables to explore. Samsung is currently dominating the foldable space in the U.S., with nothing in the name of competition for its Galaxy Z Flip 4. We'll have more to talk about the upcoming Razr phones soon, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can read our Moto Razr 2022 review to see how it stacks up against other foldables in 2023.