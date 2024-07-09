With last year's Razr+, Motorola redefined the foldable flip phone category with its Razr and Razr+ handsets, and for two different reasons. The Razr brought the form factor to a more affordable price point, while the Razr+ introduced a larger cover display, meaning it was no longer about having to open your phone to use it. You could use it from the cover screen completely, opening it up for a larger experience.

This year, the products are refined. The Razr+ now has a four-inch external screen, meaning it's bigger than the display on an iPhone 5s. The regular Razr has a 3.6-inch screen now, so it's similar to last year's Razr+. They're both great products, and if you're interested in a foldable flip phone, Motorola is definitely the way to go.

The regular Razr is powered by a MediaTek chipset, which is unfortunate, especially paired with slower RAM and storage, but that's why it costs $300 less. It does keep the ultra-wide camera though, something that was replaced by a 2x telephoto lens in the Razr+.

Motorola provided the 2024 models of its Razr and Razr+ for review. It did not have any input on the contents of this article.

Motorola Razr (2024) 7.5 / 10 Pros The most competitively priced flip phone It has a real screen on the outside this time It keeps the ultra-wide camera Cons Sluggish performance ISP leads to camera drawbacks $699 at Motorola

Motorola Razr+ (2024) 8 / 10 Pros Fast performance Fun AI features The cover screen is bigger than an iPhone 5s Cons The ultra-wide camera is gone Camera is inconsistent in low-light $1000 at Best Buy



Motorola Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) pricing and availability

Pre-orders for the 2024 version of the Motorola Razr and Razr+ kick off on July 10, starting at $699 and $999, respectively. They'll be available on July 24.

They come in pretty colors this year, including Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange for the Razr, and Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Hot Pink for the Razr+. The colors I reviewed are Beach Sand and Peach Fuzz.



Motorola Razr (2024) Motorola Razr+ (2024) SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform Display 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display 2640 x1080 (main) | 413ppi | LTPO | Foldable AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 120% DCI-P3 colorgamut; Size: 3.6" pOLED display 1056 x 1066 (second) | 413ppi | LTPS | Flexible AMOLED| 10-bit | HDR10+ | 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Refresh rate: Up to 90Hz, Touch rate: 120Hz, Peak Brightness: 1700 nits 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi | LTPO | Foldable AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 120% DCI-P3 colorgamut, 4.0" pOLED display 1272 x 1080 | 417ppi | LTPO | Flexible AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 100% DCI-P3 colorgamut RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 12GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 512GB built-in storage | UFS 2.2 256GB built-in storage UFS4.0 Rear camera Main: 50MP (f/1.7, 0.8μm or 12.6MP, 1.6μm QuadPixel) | OIS | Instantall Pixel Focus; Second camera:13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) |Ultra wide / macro |FOV 120° Main camera 50MP (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm QuadPixel) | OIS | Instant-all PixelFocusTelephoto 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel) | 2x optical zoom Front camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Battery 4200mAh non-removable 4000mAh non-removable Charge speed 30W TurboPower charging 45W TurboPower charging support Ports USB-C USB 2.0 Connectivity Wi-Fi 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions Open: 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm Closed: 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm Open: 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm Closed: 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm Weight 6.6 oz 6.66 oz Colors Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Hot Pink Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Price $699 $999

Design and display

It's all about a larger cover screen

Motorola didn't make any big design changes this year, other than changing the colors and enlarging the external displays. Both devices come with either a "vegan leather" or "vegan suede" back, depending on the color you choose.

They're colorful phones too, which is a delight to see. Razr is meant to be a lifestyle device, so it's designed to show off your personality. The Razr+ doesn't even come in black this year.

The Razr is a lifestyle device, which is where Motorola excels.

Indeed, Motorola has long focused on lifestyle devices, adding software features that are just fun. For example, my favorite feature of this year's Razr lineup is Style Sync. All you have to do is take a selfie, and you'll get a trio of AI-generated wallpapers to choose from, based on your clothing. It's a fun way to personalize your device every day. There's also a text-based wallpaper generator if you want to get creative.