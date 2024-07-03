Motorola Razr (2024) With a sleek foldable design, a big display, a solid camera, and a hearty battery, this 2024 flip phone is worth considering if you love it's classic look and feel blended with modern sensibilities. Plus, it starts off at just $699, making it an affordable buy. Pros Big display Solid camera system Affordable Cons Unimpressive hardware

When you're looking for a new smartphone, it's only natural to check out the top iPhones and best Android phones, but maybe you want something a little different, like a foldable phone. To that end, Motorola's modern take on the classic flip phone is worth considering. But should you opt for the latest Razr or save some money on the last-gen version?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate Razr (2024) vs. Razr (2023) comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

The newest Razr is almost here

The 2024 Razr will go up for pre-order on July 10th, and will launch on July 24th. Pricing begins at $699, scaling up depending on how much storage you want. More storage means more memory, too. You also get to choose from three colorways: Spritz Orange, Beach Sand, and Koala Grey.

Motorola's 2023 Razr is up for sale right now at your retailer of choice. Its MSRP is $699, but you can find these phones for much cheaper now. At the time of writing, a 2023 Razr goes for just $450, which may even get cheaper as the next-gen model arrives, so be sure to keep an eye out for deals.



Motorola Razr (2024) Moto Razr (2023) SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Display 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display 2640 x1080 (main) | 413ppi | LTPO | Foldable AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 120% DCI-P3 colorgamut; Size: 3.6" pOLED display 1056 x 1066 (second) | 413ppi | LTPS | Flexible AMOLED| 10-bit | HDR10+ | 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Refresh rate: Up to 90Hz, Touch rate: 120Hz, Peak Brightness: 1700 nits 6.9-inch 2640 x 1080, 120Hz LTPO pOLED (main); 1.5-inch 60Hz OLED (secondary cover display) RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR4X Storage Up to 512GB built-in storage | UFS 2.2 Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 Rear camera Main: 50MP (f/1.7, 0.8μm or 12.6MP, 1.6μm QuadPixel) | OIS | Instantall Pixel Focus; Second camera:13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) |Ultra wide / macro |FOV 120° 64MP f/1.7, 1/2", 0.7μm (main); 13MP f/2.2, 1/3", 1.12μm FOV 120° (ultrawide/macro) Front camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) Battery 4200mAh non-removable 4200mAh non-removable Charge speed 30W TurboPower charging 30W TurboPower wired charging, 5W wireless charging Ports USB-C USB-C Dimensions Open: 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm Closed: 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm Open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm (2.9 x 6.7 x 0.28in), Closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8mm (2.9 x 3.4 x 0.62in) Weight 6.6 oz 188.6g (6.65 oz) Colors Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange Sage Green; Vanilla Cream; Summer Lilac Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Price $699 $699 Connectivity Wi-Fi 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.4 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/ Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, LTE

Design and display

A bigger screen

Close

Considering these are phones from the same product line, the core design is largely identical. However, the biggest difference comes down to the significantly larger external display on the 2024 Razr vs. the much smaller external display on the 2023 version. Although there is a big difference in external displays, the larger internal displays of both are a match.

The 2023 Razr has a 1.5-inch 60Hz OLED display, while the 2024 version has a 3.6-inch OLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate, making the 2024 Razr a big upgrade.

Weight and dimensions are largely a match, which makes sense given how little the core design has changed from the 2023 model to the 2024 version, but thanks to a much improved external display, the latest Razr takes the win in terms of overall design and display.

Winner: Razr (2024)

Hardware and performance

Newer phone, similar performance

In general, there isn't too much to differentiate these two foldables when it comes to performance.

The chips inside these two phones are different, but they've got similar clock speeds and core counts, so we wouldn't expect a major uplift with the 2024 model, but stay tuned for our full review. They've also got the same amount of RAM, too. However, you can get up to 512GB of storage in the 2024 edition, while the 2023 model is limited to just 256GB at the most.

With cameras, we had mixed feelings about the setup in the 2023 Razr. To us, the camera was enough for a few food pics or the occasional selfie, but we were disappointed by what was on offer for the price. In our time with the 2024 Razr, we weren't blown away by its camera setup, but we were able to snap some solid shots and thought it performed well against the 2024 Razr+.

You'll have to stay tuned for our full review to get the full picture of how the 2024 Razr's camera performs, but we'd expect some improvements over the last-gen model. It's also worth keeping in mind that Motorola is delivering a bevy of AI features on the 2024 Razr, including Google Gemini support, Style Sync, and Magic Canvas, alongside more AI features to come in the future.

Thanks to support for up to 512GB of storage in the 2024 Razr, plus what is shaping up to be a decent camera system vs. a disappointing one, and a suite of useful AI tech that'll only get more features over time, the 2024 Razr pulls ahead of the last-gen model, but not by a huge margin.

Winner: Razr (2024)

Battery life

Not the worst out there

We don't have the full picture on battery life just yet, but there are some takeaways.

Battery capacity hasn't changed from the 2023 model to the 2024 version, and our experience with battery life on the last-gen Razr was relatively good. Don't expect all-day battery life with heavy usage, but we thought it fared better than other flip phones we've reviewed.

In general, we'd expect a similar situation with the Razr 2024: not best-in-class battery life, but enough for most folks not to feel tethered to their chargers.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Razr (2024)

Modest upgrades, but upgrades nonetheless

With more storage, a bigger display, and what seems to be an improved camera system, alongside luxuries like AI features, the 2024 Razr is a modest upgrade over last year's model, making it the better overall phone in our eyes.

However, the 2023 Razr is still worth considering, especially when you find it on sale.

Since the 2023 model can be found for cheap compared to its original retail price, if you're looking for a unique foldable device that won't break the bank, you may well prefer to save a couple of hundred dollars over the fairly modest upgrades the 2024 Razr brings to the table.