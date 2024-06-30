Motorola Razr+ (2024) With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB of RAM, UFS4.0 storage, and a 50MP camera alongside a sizable OLED display, this is a premium foldable phone built for the modern day. If you're looking for a flip phone, the Razr+ is more than worth consideration. Pros Capable chip Big displays Speedy storage and RAM Cons Expensive

When you're on the hunt for a new phone, it's only natural to take a look at the best iPhones and top Android phones. But if you want something a little more adventurous, a foldable like Motorola's Razr is worth considering. But should you opt for the base model or go for the Razr+?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate Razr vs Razr+ comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Different price points

The Razr+ will go on sale on July 24th, but you can pre-order it starting July 10th. Pricing kicks off at $999 for the 256GB model, while more storage will naturally cost you more money. You get to choose from Spring Green, Hot Pink, Midnight Blue, and Peach Fuzz colorways.

Like the Razr+, the Razr will also be available for pre-order on July 10th, and it will also be released on July 24th. The base 256GB model will cost you $699, scaling up depending on how much storage you might want. Colors to choose from include Spritz Orange, Beach Sand, and Koala Grey.



Motorola Razr+ (2024) Motorola Razr (2024) SoC Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Display 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi | LTPO | Foldable AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 120% DCI-P3 colorgamut, 4.0" pOLED display 1272 x 1080 | 417ppi | LTPO | Flexible AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 100% DCI-P3 colorgamut 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display FHD+ (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi | LTPO | Foldable AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, Size: 3.6" pOLED display 1056 x 1066 | 413ppi | LTPS | Flexible AMOLED | 10-bit | HDR10+| 100% DCI-P3 color gamut Refresh rate: Up to 90Hz refresh rate Touch rate: 120Hz Peak Brightness: 1700 nit RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB built-in storage UFS4.0 256GB built-in storage | UFS 2.2 Rear camera Main camera 50MP (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm QuadPixel) | OIS | Instant-all PixelFocusTelephoto 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel) | 2x optical zoom Main camera 50MP (f/1.7, 0.8μm or12.6MP, 1.6μm QuadPixel) | OIS | Instantall Pixel FocusSecond camera:13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) |Ultra wide / macro |FOV 120° Front camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Battery 4000mAh non-removable 4200mAh non-removable Charge speed 45W TurboPower charging support 30W TurboPower charging Ports USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Connectivity Wi-Fi 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions Open: 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm Closed: 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm Open: 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm Closed: 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm Weight 6.66 oz 6.6 oz Colors Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Hot Pink Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Price $999 $699

Design and display

Similar in appearance

These are very similar phones in appearance, as most of the differences between the Razr and Razr+ really come down to hardware differences. However, the Razr+ does have a 4-inch external display, whereas the Razr has a 3.6-inch external display. Otherwise, both are sleek foldables.

Their internal displays are actually very comparable, both offering OLED tech and high refresh rates. Externally, the situation is similar, but thanks to a slightly larger screen size, the Razr+'s external display runs at a slightly higher resolution, which is about what you'd expect.

Size and weight are about the same, which makes sense considering how similar their designs are in general, but thanks to a slightly larger external display within the context of the same form factor, the Razr+ just barely edges out the Razr in terms of overall design and display.

Winner: Razr+

Hardware and performance

The Razr+ has the more capable chip

Hardware differences then become the primary differentiation between these two phones.

For one, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a beefier chip than the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X inside the base Razr. Beyond that, you're also getting faster RAM and faster storage on the Razr+, too. That doesn't mean the Razr won't be able to browse the internet smoothly or even play games, but if you're looking to get the highest framerates, the Razr+ is the easy choice.

The camera situation is a bit more complicated. Both the Razr and the Razr+ have the same main and front camera sensors, while the difference comes down to an ultra-wide secondary camera on the Razr and a 2x telephoto secondary camera on the Razr+. In our hands on, we first preferred the setup of the base model, but after some more testing, we started to change our minds.

You'll have to wait for our reviews of both phones to get a full sense of how their cameras compare, but suffice it to say that they are likely, at the least, to be comparable setups, even if we do ultimately prefer the Razr+'s overall performance. Even still, with a meatier chip alongside faster memory and storage, the Razr+ is simply the more capable phone when it comes to hardware.

Winner: Razr+

Battery life

Not too much to complain about

We haven't tested these phones personally just yet, but in our reviews of the 2023 Razr and 2023 Razr+, the battery life was solid. However, we weren't able to last a full day of heavy usage on either. Compared to their last-gen versions, the Razr has a slightly larger battery, while the Razr+'s capacity hasn't changed. But the upgrade to UFS 4.0 storage on the 2024 Razr+ means better power efficiency.

So, we wouldn't be surprised if both of these phones had improved battery life over their predecessors, if not a huge improvement. The 2024 Razr has a slightly larger battery than the 2024 Razr+, but as mentioned above, the Razr+ may be slightly more efficient. Accordingly, we'd generally expect similar battery life out of both.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Razr+

A premium experience on a premium phone

With a bigger external display, a better chip, and faster memory and storage, the Razr+ is simply the more capable phone, which makes sense considering it's Morotola's more premium Razr phone. However, you may still want to consider the base Razr.

If you're interested in saving hundreds over the Razr+ and don't particularly need the fastest hardware you can get, there's a ton of overlap between these two phones, from core design to their camera setups to battery life. For some, saving money will be more important and may not even have a big impact depending on how you'll be using it.