When you're looking for a new smartphone, you could check out the top iPhones and best Android phones, but maybe you're built differently. Maybe you want something more exciting, like a foldable. In that case, the Motorola Razr+ and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are both worth consideration.

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate Razr+ and Z Flip 5 comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Two pricey foldables

Motorola's Razr+ is up for pre-order on July 10th, and it goes on sale July 24th. It starts at $999, and it features some key upgrades over the base Razr phone, like a larger display, a beefier chip, faster storage, and more RAM. Of course, that's also why it's the more expensive model.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is up for sale now, and pricing starts at $999. However, you can find these on sale nowadays, oftentimes lowering the cost down to just $850 or less, if you manage to get lucky. Like always, if you want more storage, you'll have to pay a premium.



Motorola Razr+ (2024) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 SoC Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Display 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display FHD+ (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi | LTPO | Foldable AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4.0" pOLED display 1272 x 1080 | 417ppi | LTPO | Flexible AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3.4-inch 720x748p external display RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 8GB Storage 256GB built-in storage UFS4.0 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.0 Rear camera Main camera 50MP (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm Quad Pixel) | OIS | Instant-all Pixel Focus Telephoto 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel) | 2x optical zoom 12MP f/1.8 main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide outside camera 10x digital zoom Front camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel 10MP selfie camera Battery 4000mAh non-removable 3,700mAh Charge speed 45W TurboPower charging support Up to 50% in 30 minutes (25W wired), Wireless PowerShare Ports USB 2.0 USB-C Connectivity WiFi 5G, WiFi 6/6E, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions Open: 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm Closed: 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches (folded); 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches (unfolded) Weight 6.66 oz 6.6 ounces Colors Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Hot Pink Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Operating System Android 14 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Price $999 $1,000

Design and display

Rectangles that become squares

Close

These two sleek foldables are pretty unique compared to most phones, but are similar to each other. With both, you're getting slim rectangular devices that can fold in on themselves to be neat little squares that are easy to slip into your pocket. In either orientation, you get a touchscreen display, too.

In terms of weight and size, the Razr+ is slightly larger, but its weight is about the same as the Z Flip 5. As you'd expect of a foldable phone, though, both are extremely portable and lightweight enough to never notice any particular heft or bulk. Both are perfect for pockets.

For display, both feature AMOLED panels, while the Razr's internal and external displays are slightly larger than those of the Z Flip 5. The internal display resolutions are the same FHD+, but the external display on the Razr+ comes in at 1272x1080 while the Z Flip 5 runs at 720x748.

Camera-wise, you get a pair of 12MP sensors on the Z Flip 5, which we were disappointed by in our review, while you get a pair of 50MP sensors on the Razr+, which is shaping up to be the more impressive offering. But you'll have to wait for our full review to know for sure.

Altogether, thanks to a higher-resolution external display and what is likely a better camera alongside a nice boost to screen size, the Razr+ takes the overall win when it comes to all things design and display, even if the differences may not be massive to everyone.

Winner: Razr+

Hardware and performance

Small differences between small phones

The differences in hardware between these phones are fairly mild.

You get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Z Flip 5, while you get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 on the Razr+, and if you look at benchmarks, these two chips generally keep pace with each other. In certain scenarios, the Z Flip 5 may pull slightly ahead of the Razr+, and in others, the Razr+ will edge out the Z Flip 5, but there isn't a huge performance differential.

The Z Flip 5 features 8GB of RAM whereas the Razr+ sports 12GB of RAM, which is a legit upgrade if you find yourself especially hungry for extra memory. In terms of AI, the Razr+ is getting support for Google Gemini, Style Sync, and Magic Canvas, while more AI features are planned for the future. For the Z Flip 5, Samsung brought its Galaxy AI suite with the foldable earlier this year.

Altogether, while these phones are pretty similar in what's powering them, thanks to some extra memory on the Razr+, it just barely edges out the Z Flip 5. That said, both are capable phones that will mostly have similar performance, and you won't be experiencing much slowdown on either.

Winner: Razr+

Battery life

Nothing to complain about

We haven't had a chance to test out the Razr+'s battery life just yet, but there are some takeaways.

For one, the battery on the Razr+ is slightly larger than the last-gen model, which we found to have serviceable battery life, even though it couldn't sustain itself through a full 12-hour day on a single charge. The battery on the Z Flip 5 is slightly smaller than the Razr+. The Z Flip 5 was similar to what we saw on the Z Flip 4, which was generally able to last a day with casual usage.

So, in general, with average usage, we'd expect both phones will be able to last for at least most of a day on a single charge, while with heavier usage, you can likely expect to need to top off your phone. Stay tuned for our full Razr+ review to learn more.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Razr+

A newer, better foldable

Thanks to a better camera setup, more RAM, a solid-size battery, and a higher-resolution external display, the Razr+ is our top choice, especially since the MSRP of these phones is the same. However, you may still want to consider a Z Flip 5 for a couple of reasons.

If you can find a good deal on a Z Flip 5, one that saves you meaningful cash below its $1000 retail price, that savings can be worth a little less RAM, particularly if you aren't much for taking many pictures on your phone. At the time of writing, the Z Flip 5 can be purchased for $150 less than retail.