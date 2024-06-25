Motorola is introducing its 2024 models of its foldable-screen flip phones today, once again including the Razr and the Razr+. Coming in at $699 and $999, respectively, the biggest change is larger external displays as Motorola continues its emphasis on being able to use your phone without opening it.

Motorola Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) pricing, availability, and specs

It's a big upgrade, especially for the base model

Motorola Razr (2024) specs SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Display 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display FHD+ (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi | LTPO | Foldable AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, Size: 3.6" pOLED display 1056 x 1066 | 413ppi | LTPS | Flexible AMOLED | 10-bit | HDR10+| 100% DCI-P3 color gamut Refresh rate: Up to 90Hz refresh rate Touch rate: 120Hz Peak Brightness: 1700 nit RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB built-in storage | UFS 2.2 Rear camera Main camera 50MP (f/1.7, 0.8μm or 12.6MP, 1.6μm Quad Pixel) | OIS | Instantall Pixel Focus Second camera: 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | Ultra wide / macro | FOV 120° Front camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Battery 4200mAh non-removable Charge speed 30W TurboPower charging Ports USB 2.0 Connectivity WiFi 5G, WiFi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions Open: 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm Closed: 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm Weight 188g Colors Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange Operating System Android 14 Price $699 Expand

Motorola Razr+ (2024) SoC Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform Display 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display FHD+ (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi | LTPO | Foldable AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4.0" pOLED display 1272 x 1080 | 417ppi | LTPO | Flexible AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 100% DCI-P3 color gamut RAM 12GB | LPDDR5X Storage 256GB built-in storage | UFS 4.0 Rear camera Main camera 50MP (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm Quad Pixel) | OIS | Instant-all Pixel Focus Telephoto 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel) | 2x optical zoom Front camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Battery 4000mAh non-removable Charge speed 45W TurboPower charging support Ports USB 2.0 Connectivity WiFi 5G | WiFi 6/6E, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions Open: 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm Closed: 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm Weight 189g Colors Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Hot Pink Operating System Android 14 Price $999 Expand

The Razr now comes with a proper 3.6-inch external display, which is a big change at its $699 price point. Last year, the larger external screen was the differentiating feature between that and the Razr+. For this year's premium model, the external screen is even bigger at four inches. Yes, that makes the external screen on the Razr+ (2024) even larger than the screen of an iPhone 5s.

The larger screen isn't all that's different in the Razr+ compared to its mid-tier sibling. It's got a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 while the Razr has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, and it also has faster UFS 4.0 storage while the entry-level device has UFS 2.2.

Notably, the front and main camera sensors are the same in both devices, while the Razr+ swaps out the beloved ultra-wide lens in favor of a 2x telephoto sensor. Motorola says it did this for better portrait mode photos.

They come in new, pretty colors, including Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink for the Razr+, and Koala Grey, Beach Sand, and Spritz Orange for the Razr.

They'll both be available for pre-order on July 10 in some form. The Razr will be available for pre-order on T-Mobile that day, followed by a July 24 launch unlocked on Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy, along with carrier launches on T-Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and XFinity Mobile. For whatever reason, the device will launch on July 25 on Cricket, Spectrum Mobile, Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, Visible, Google Fi Wireless, Optimum Mobile, and UScellular. It's coming to Boost Mobile later this summer.

July 10 pre-orders for the Razr+ will be unlocked on Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy, and there will be carrier models through AT&T and T-Mobile. It will be available on July 24 through those channels.

The new cover displays

They're bigger and better

Like I said earlier, the cover display on the Razr+ is bigger than the screen on an iPhone 5/5s, so it's pretty great. The phone comes with a suite of games you can play on it, such as Stack Bounce and Freekick Football.

What's also really neat is that some of the interactions have changed. You can now pinch the screen to see all of your panels, so there's no more seemingly endless scrolling to get to the one you want. You can just pinch and go straight to whatever you want. You can also use this to add panels and such. Panels also support multiple widgets now.

Note that I couldn't confirm if this feature is coming to the Razr+ (2023), but I'm hoping that it does when the device finally gets Android 14, which is what these ship with.

To be clear, you can still do pretty much whatever you want on the cover screen. You can set any app as being able to run, although you do have to set it. It won't appear automatically.

The cover screen is used as a viewfinder for the camera too, so someone can see what they look like when you're taking their picture, or you can see what you like if you're taking a selfie. Indeed, the old double-tap the power button to take a selfie with the rear camera while the phone is folded closed still works.

New AI features

Is it a product is it doesn't have AI?

One thing I've always liked about Motorola software is that it tries to make fun features, and that's what it's doing with AI. There are three notable features.

The first is that you'll be able to launch Google Gemini from the cover screen, and it comes with a three-month trial of Gemini Advanced. That means you also get 2TB of Google Drive storage with that plan.