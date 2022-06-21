Motorola Razr 3 leak sheds light on its battery size

The next generation of foldable phones are just around the corner and it would be an understatement to say that the anticipation is high. It’s been about six months since we first heard about the Motorola Razr 3, and over the course of several months, we have heard and even seen more details about the phone. Now, we are getting one of the last unknowns about the handset, and what’s being shared, might not be all that uplifting for those coveting the Motorola Razr 3.

Renowned leaker Digital Chat Station has now revealed that the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 will arrive with the exact same battery specification as the previous Motorola Razr. That means that the new handset will come with a 2,800mAh battery. This might not be a huge deal in isolation, but there are things to consider.

We have heard numerous times that the Motorola Razr 3 will arrive with Qualcomm’s latest, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It is the top-of-the-line SoC this summer and it packs a lot of power. The handset is also rumored to arrive with a 6.7-inch display, which is larger than the previous 6.2-inch found on the previous Motorola Razr 5G. If a larger display wasn’t enough, Motorola could be upping the ante by bumping the refresh rate for the Motorola Razr 3 to 120Hz.

Will a 2,800mah battery be enough?

With all of these specifications, there might be some concerns about whether an average user can get a full day’s battery life out of the Motorola Razr 3. Of course, the other side of the coin is that Qualcomm has stated that its new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is 30 percent more efficient when it comes to power usage. This could be the reason that Motorola has left the battery as is, feeling confident with what it brings to the table. Of course, it’s too early to tell just how power efficient the Motorola Razr 3 will be. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until it’s officially announced.

The Motorola Razr 3 will face quite a bit of competition. From leaks, it appears that Samsung is also preparing its own follow-up for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could also pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a larger external display size, and most importantly, a larger battery. If the leaks are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will arrive with a 3,300mAh or 3,400mAh battery. This is quite a difference when compared to Motorola’s Razr 3. Again, while all of the leaks and rumors seem reliable, we will just have to be patient and wait for an official announcement.

Source: Weibo