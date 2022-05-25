Motorola’s Razr 3 foldable shown off in a leaked video

Motorola’s upcoming Razr 3 foldable has made several appearances in leaks and rumors for a while now. Earlier this month, live images of the Razr 3 surfaced online, providing us a close look at the phone’s revamped design. Now it has made another unofficial appearance, this time in a leaked video.

The latest leak comes from Evan Blass and it showcases the Razr 3’s folding mechanism and external display in action. The short clip starts with a person holding the Razr 3 in their hand with the display turned on. They then proceed to unlock the phone using the side-mounted fingerprint scanner and then fold it shut to reveal the outer display. We can see the dual-camera setup in the bottom right corner, while the hole-punch cutout on the main display is also clearly visible.

The Motorola Razr 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, as recently confirmed by Motorola. There’s no word on the official launch, but rumors have it the phone will make its debut in Asia sometime in July or August.

As far as specs are concerned, the Motorola Razr 3 is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ main panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its rear camera setup will consist of a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, while there’s a 13MP front shooter embedded into the hole-punch cutout. The phone will reportedly be available in two memory variants: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/512GB, and two colorways: Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue. We’re also told the phone will have UWB, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Motorola Razr 3 will face stiff competition from Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Flip 4. Reportedly arriving in Q3 2022, the new model is expected to offer several upgrades over the Galaxy Z Flip 3, including a bigger battery, better display, and upgraded cameras.

Featured image: Motorola Razr (1st Gen)