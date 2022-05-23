Motorola hides Razr 3 in plain sight, confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Apparently, Motorola has hidden a teaser of one of its upcoming phones in plain sight. The image in question comes from Motorola’s official Weibo account and apparently shows of its next-gen Razr. The image also confirms that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

Motorola confirms Razr will arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor

While it’s great to have Motorola confirm what kind of processor will end up in its next Razr, the news has long been circulating in leaks since the beginning of the year. The Motorola Razr 3, internally codenamed “maven” has also been seen in live images recently, giving us a close look at what’s to come. Perhaps what’s tantalizing about the “maven” is that it will shed the look of its predecessor, losing its large chin. The handset will also feature a more squared-off design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The device will feature an FHD+ display with a hole-punch camera and it will retain its proportionally-large external display. The inner display will be a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, and the phone will support both UWB and NFC. As for its fingerprint reader, this will be moved from the rear logo to the power button, which should make access to it more convenient. The Motorola Razr 3 will have a primary camera featuring a 50MP f/1.8 sensor, coupled with a 13MP sensor for macro photography. The front-facing camera also comes in at 13MP in the form of a hole punch in the display.

Lastly, along with the aforementioned Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, there will be an 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM option, with internal storage coming in at 256GB or 512GB configurations. The Motorola Razr 3 will come in two colors: Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue.

Per reports, the smartphone is set to arrive in Asia sometime in July or August, with a global release to follow. While the price of the device is unknown, judging from its specifications, it’s without a doubt that it will arrive in flagship price territory. It will be interesting to see how well the next generation Razr is received, considering that the foldable smartphones segment has become quite crowded since the launch of the Motorola Razr in 2020.

Source: Weibo