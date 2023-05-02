The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is possibly right around the corner, and we know quite a bit about it so far. Apart from the hardware configuration, we've seen renders of the cover display portion already, and at the time, we got a glimpse at what some of the UI elements on the secondary screen looked like, too. Now we have managed to get our hands on all of the wallpapers and several other theming elements for the upcoming foldable smartphone, and you can download them and set them on your device if you want.

Static wallpapers

The firmware for the forthcoming high-end foldable packs a total of 53 static images. These include 6 device-specific wallpapers, 36 common My UX (Motorola's custom Android skin) wallpapers, and 11 desktop mode (also known as Ready For) wallpapers. Compressed versions of these images are shown in the gallery below:

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra static wallpapers

Common My UX wallpapers

Desktop mode wallpapers

Live wallpapers

In addition, 2023's Motorola Razr 40 Ultra also ships with 6 pairs of live wallpapers, titled Cool Bamboo, Lovely Peach, Mysterious Amber, Romantic Wisteria, Tranquil Whale, and Vibrant Sapling. Each pair is optimized for the inner screen (1080 × 2640) as well as the cover display (1056 × 1066). There is also a single live wallpaper named Iridescent Bloom, which is only available for the primary display.

Sadly, Motorola does not include MP4 files inside the live wallpaper APKs. Nonetheless, we've extracted the still frames from these live wallpapers which can be used to render an MP4 clip if you have the technical know-how. Here's what they look like:

Boot animations

Unlike the live wallpapers, the boot animations of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra are nothing but MP4 video snippets. You can preview them below:

The static wallpapers are in JPG format with varying resolutions, depending on the intended use. The frames of the live wallpapers, on the other hand, are encoded in WEBP and PNG. The desktop mode wallpapers have a resolution of 3840 × 2160, which should be more than enough for any 4K display.

If you like the aforementioned wallpapers and want to try them out on your phone, you can download the full-resolution files from the following link. In case you're not sure how to use the MP4 snippets, check out our guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android for instructions. The sounds are in OGG format, which can be easily set as custom ringtones, notification sounds, and alarm tones.

Download Motorola Razr 40 Ultra wallpapers, boot animations, and sounds

Do you like any of these wallpapers? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, make sure you check out our list of the best wallpapers apps for more great recommendations.