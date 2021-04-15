Motorola Razr 5G and Nokia 2.2 receive stable Android 11 update

The stable release of Android 12 isn’t too far away, but device makers are continuing to roll out Android 11 updates to their smartphones. Motorola, for example, has been doing an appreciable job of sticking to its Android 11 update plan so far and has released the update for several of its devices. However, since the company offers a vast variety of devices across different price brackets, it’s still in the process of releasing the update for some of its smartphones. In the last few weeks, the Lenovo-backed OEM has rolled out the Android 11 update for the Moto G 5G Plus and the Motorola One Hyper. And now, the company is rolling out the update for the Motorola Razr 5G.

Back in March, Japanese telecom operator Softback launched a carrier-specific edition of the Motorola Razr 5G that runs Android 11 out of the box. While it is possible cross-flash the Softbank firmware on a regular Razr 5G, the process isn’t feasible for regular users. Thankfully, Motorola is now rolling out the Android 11 update in multiple regions, including India, Australia, Europe, and several South American countries, so you don’t need to opt for a manual flashing. Tagged with the build number RPS31.Q1-40-17-12, the Android 11 release for the Razr 5G is about 1.8GB in size and it comes with slightly old February 2021 security patches.

Motorola Razr 5G XDA Forums

Along with the Motorola Razr 5G, the Nokia 2.2 from HMD Global has also started receiving its Android 11 update. As with previous releases, the update (build number V3.270) brings all the new features introduced in Android 11 and the Android security patches for March 2021.

According to a post on the Nokia community forums, the first wave of the update is expected to reach 50% of Nokia 2.2 users across 24 regions today. If the rollout goes as planned, the update should land up at 100% users by April 17.