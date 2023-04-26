Motorola's next foldable Razr has been confirmed by Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang, and while things have been kind of quite this past month, we've started to get teasers from the company in the lead up to its announcement. As we wait for an official announcement, we are now getting a good look at Motorola's upcoming Razr handset, the Razr 40 Ultra. The new leak shows off its massive cover display and also gives us a good idea on how customizing the cover will work.

The new images come from reliable leaker Evan Blass on Twitter, showing off the large outer display that will come on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. In addition to the large screen, we also get to take a look at some of the customization options that will be available on the phone. Users will have the option to change the layout of the front display, along with the ability to change fonts, colors, icon shapes, and even the display size. You can see from the images supplied that changing the display size makes a big difference when it comes to the look.

Source: Evan Blass

Although details at this point are quite scarce, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang did state at the beginning of March that a new Razr was coming soon, only sharing that the new phone is better than previous models and that it would also feature an improved hinge design. While a new foldable release is exciting, those in the US should be clamoring for new options, considering that foldable options are scarce and Motorola did not deliver a new Razr to the region for 2022.

While Motorola has traditionally stuck to just one foldable flip in its lineup, the company could be getting a bit more ambitious this year with two entries. We've seen the more affordable foldable Razr option, and now we are getting an even better look at the more premium model. It's unclear at this point what Motorola's strategy will be with these handsets or if some of these will only see a limited release.

Currently, in the US, Samsung tends to make the best foldable smartphones available. And while companies like Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo aren't far behind, what tends to hold these companies back is the lack of availability and software updates. Motorola is poised to be in a great position if it can execute its release properly, so it'll be interesting to see how things play out over the next few months.