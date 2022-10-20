Motorola is reportedly working on two foldable Razr phones for next year

After months of leaks and teasers, Motorola finally lifted the covers off its latest Razr smartphone this August. Although the company hasn’t launched the Razr 2022 in international markets so far, it has reportedly started prepping its next iteration. Interestingly, a new leak reveals that the company will launch two Razr-branded foldables next year, giving buyers even more choices in the compact foldable segment.

According to noted leaker Evan Blass, Motorola is working on two Razr foldables for 2023, codenamed Juno and Venus. While the leak doesn’t reveal any other details about the devices, we speculate that at least one of the two models will pack Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Motorola could pack a mid-range SoC, like the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, on the other model to target a lower price point. However, we don’t have any confirmation from Motorola at this time.

There are gonna be two RAZRs next year: one codenamed Juno, and the other Venus. (The one about to launch, a.k.a. razr 22, is Maven.) — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 19, 2022

The upcoming Motorola Razr devices will likely arrive sometime around Q2 next year, and we expect Motorola to share more details in the months leading up to the launch. It’s safe to say we’ll have to wait a while to get our hands on the new devices, especially since the current-gen Moto Razr is still not available widely. A leak from earlier this month claimed that the Razr 2022 could make its way to Europe soon, but Motorola has not made an official announcement yet.

If you’re in the market for a new compact foldable, you can either wait for Motorola to launch the Razr 2022 in your region or you can pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 4. As XDA’s Ben Sin mentioned in his Moto Razr 2022 review, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a better alternative to Motorola’s latest Razr and offers better camera performance and a more polished software experience.

Will you be interested in a mid-range Moto Razr foldable with a Snapdragon 7 series chip? Let us know in the comments section below.

Featured image: Moto Razr 2022