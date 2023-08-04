Key Takeaways The Motorola Razr+ is currently one of the best foldable phones available, offering a sleek look, large cover display, and excellent software.

The latest software update for the Razr+ focuses on fixing bugs and improving stability, as well as providing Android's July security patch.

While Motorola promises three years of major Android updates for the Razr+, competitors like Samsung and Google offer more frequent security patches, indicating room for improvement.

The Motorola Razr+ is currently one of the best foldables phones available, with its sleek look, large cover display, and excellent software. The phone first made its debut in June, and two months later, it's receiving its first software update, with the new firmware version coming in as T1TZS33.3-62-25-1-3. Now, if you were hoping for new features, you may be disappointed, as the new update offers "changes that fix bugs and improve the stability" of the device. Furthermore, the device will also become a touch more secure thanks to it receiving Android's July security patch.

For the most part, this update isn't a major one and was spotted by the folks at Android Central. It's good to see Motorola getting something out there, providing regular and reliable updates for its phone. The brand did provide clarity during the launch of the device, promising three years of major Android updates and bi-monthly security patches for the phone. While this is good, it's not great, with companies like Samsung and Google easily outpacing Motorola by providing monthly security patches for its phones.

What will really be vital for the company and its Razr+ is how quickly it'll be able to get out its Android 14 update once it's official. The update is set to arrive later this year and will offer a number of new features, and will also come with new aesthetic updates as well. While still early in the year, there aren't many more competitors set to offer foldable flip phones this year. Samsung's Z Flip 5 may take the crown considering it offers a better SoC at the same price.