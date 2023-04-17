Motorola’s parent company Lenovo confirmed earlier this year that a new Razr flip-phone is in the works, but according to leaks, there is another model on the cards. The Razr Lite 2023 is apparently a more affordable phone with a similar clam-shell design to the already-leaked Razr Plus 2023, and it looks even more like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

According to MySmartPrice, in partnership with leaker Steve “OnLeaks” Hemmerstoffer, the 3D renders were made from low-quality photos of a testing prototype. It shows off a much smaller cover display than what you’d find on similar devices, such as the Oppo Find N2 and the Motorola Razr 2022. The renders only display a digital clock, but it’s unclear if other information will be visible or if you can change the background. The two rear cameras are housed in the cover display portion, and there is a single flash module.

The primary display has a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera, but the bezels are much thinner than the Razr 2022. While there is very little information about the flagship Razr Plus 2023, both devices are expected to have the same design elements, with the Plus having more powerful components.

The leaked images also indicate that the volume rockers are on the right-hand side of the phone when flipped open, and there are antenna lines that follow the curvature of the presumably metal frame. The four renders don’t show off much else other than the Motorola logo mid-way on the back and the familiar branding “razr” a bit further down.

If all of that sounds a bit too familiar and the renders are accurate, the Razr Lite 2023 bears a striking resemblance to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. It has a 1.9-inch cover display for notifications, a 6.7-inch OLED display when opened, and a clam-shell design.

Earlier this month, Hemmerstoffer revealed leaked details about the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Google’s more affordable Pixel 7a. But, as with all leaked information, the details, specifications, and design elements aren’t confirmed by the respective manufacturers.

Source: OnLeaks via MySmartPrice