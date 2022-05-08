This is the next-gen Motorola Razr

Back in January, we exclusively reported what we believed to be the upcoming specifications of the Motorola Razr 3, internally codenamed “maven”. While we’ve known what to expect on the specifications side as a result, we weren’t so sure when it came to the design. Now, we’re getting our first look at both the device’s exterior display and inner foldable display, thanks to an exclusive report from 91Mobiles.

According to images shared by the site, “maven” will shed its predecessor’s more nostalgic look, losing its chin, and featuring a more squared-off design instead. Its FHD+ display with a hole-punch camera remains the same, and it seems the phone will retain its proportionally-large external display. There look to be some quality of life improvements as well, as the fingerprint reader will be relocated from the back to the power button.

As for its camera setup, the Motorola Razr 3 will have a primary camera featuring a 50MP f/1.8 sensor that will be coupled with a 13MP sensor for macro photography. The front-facing camera also comes in at 13MP in the form of a hole punch in the display. When it comes to internals, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The report states that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus (SM8475) SoC could also be offered as a higher-tier option, though delays in the production of that particular chipset may result in those plans not coming to fruition. Finally, there will be an 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM option, with internal storage coming in at 256GB or 512GB configurations.

As per the specifications we reported earlier this year, we also expect that the inner display will be a 120Hz AMOLED panel, and the phone will support both UWB and NFC. DSCC CEO Ross Young also reached out to us to tell us that the display size was 6.7-inches.

According to the report from 91Mobiles, the Motorola Razr 3 will come in two colors: Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue. The smartphone is set to arrive in Asia sometime towards the tail-end of July or early August, with a global release to follow shortly after. While the price of the device is unknown, judging from its specifications, we’re expecting it to have a flagship price to match. It will be interesting how well the next generation is received, considering that the foldable smartphones segment has become quite crowded since the firm’s first launch of the Motorola Razr in 2020.

Source: 91mobiles