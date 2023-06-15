AT&T's coming out of the gate with an aggressive pre-order deal for the Motorola Razr+ that knocks $820 off its retail price. AT&T is offering the phone for just $5 per month with an eligible unlimited wireless plan, and perhaps best of all, it doesn't require you to trade in a device. The deal will be available for new and existing customers for a limited time, so get it while you can.

The Motorola Razr+ has been a surprise hit with tech reviewers, with most hands-on impressions offering positive feedback, praising the handset for its expansive front cover display that comes in at 3.6 inches. While this is just its secondary display, Motorola didn't skimp when it comes to quality, with the outer display offering a refresh rate that tops out at 144Hz and brightness that peaks at 1,100 nits. While having so much screen real estate is great, it doesn't mean much if you can't use it. That's where the Razr+'s cover display differs from the rest and is its best feature, giving users the ability to access and use any of your favorite apps.

When you unfold the Motorola Razr+, you get a large 6.9-inch 2640x1080 pOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and can provide all-day use with its 3800mAh battery. Of course, if you ever need to top up, the phone supports TurboPower 30W charging and can also charge wirelessly as well. With a package like this, the phone is the foldable you've been waiting for and could even end up becoming one of the best foldable smartphones in 2023.