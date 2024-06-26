Editor's choice Motorola Razr+ (2024) The 2024 Razr+ makes some nice upgrades to Motorola's higher-end flip phone. It's a great alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip, and although it's more expensive (having just launched), it's a worthwhile upgrade to the 2023 model if you're in the market for a clamshell-style folding phone. Pros Faster system-on-chip Great clamshell design Larger cover display Cons No ultrawide camera $1000 at Best Buy

Thanks to unique folding LCD screen technology, flip phones like the Motorola Razr+ and Samsung Z Flip are becoming increasingly popular. The next generation of Razr devices is rolling out now, with the 2024 Razr+ packing some noteworthy upgrades over last year's model. If you're eyeballing one of these innovative flip phones and wondering whether to spring for the new model, keep reading. We'll take an in-depth look at the 2024 Razr+ and 2023 Razr+ to help you decide which one's the better buy.

Price, specs, and availability

Both models of the Motorola Razr+ carry a starting retail price of $1,000, although you can grab the 2023 model for cheaper now if you shop around. The 2023 Razr+ is available from Motorola, third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and major network carriers. The 2024 Razr+ will be available for order from those outlets starting in late July. The Razr+ is positioned as a premium "flagship" upgrade to the standard Razr, putting it in a similar price bracket to its main competition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.



Motorola Razr+ (2024) Motorola Razr+ (2023) SoC Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.9" FHD+ pOLED display FHD+ (2640 x 1080) | 413ppi | LTPO | Foldable AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4.0" pOLED display 1272 x 1080 | 417ppi | LTPO | Flexible AMOLED | HDR10+ | 10-bit | 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 6.9-inch, 2640 x 1080, Up to 165Hz LTPO pOLED (main); 3.6-inch pOLED (secondary cover display) RAM 12GB | LPDDR5X 8GB | LPDDR5 Storage 256GB built-in storage | UFS 4.0 256GB built-in storage | UFS 3.1 Rear camera Main camera 50MP (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm Quad Pixel) | OIS | Instant-all Pixel Focus Telephoto 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel) | 2x optical zoom 12MP f/1.5, 1.4μm (main), 13MP f/2.2, 1.12μm, FOV 108° (ultrawide/macro) Front camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) Battery 4000mAh non-removable 3800mAh Charge speed 45W TurboPower charging support 30W TurboPower wired charging, 5W wireless charging Ports USB 2.0 Type-C port (USB 2.0) Weight 189g Infinite Black and Glacier Blue: 188.5g (6.64ounce) | Viva Magenta: 184.5g (6.50ounce) Colors Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Hot Pink Infinite Black; Glacier Blue; Viva Magenta Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Price $999 $650 Connectivity WiFi 5G | WiFi 6/6E, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions Open: 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm Closed: 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm (2.9 x 6.7 x 0.27in), Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm (2.9 x 3.4 x 0.59in)

Design & display

Flip phones are here to stay

The Motorola Razr+ is a clamshell-style flip phone, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Like the Flip, the Razr+ sports an external cover display that allows you to access and use many of the functions of your phone even when it's closed and the primary display is inaccessible. Motorola didn't deviate far from the previous design with its 2024 lineup. The new Razr+ looks nearly identical to the 2023 model, albeit with some refinements.

The overall dimensions are mostly unchanged, but the newer Motorola Razr+ has a four-inch cover display, in contrast to the 3.6-inch exterior display on the 2023 model. The 2024 refresh retains the gorgeous 6.9-inch 165Hz FHD+ pOLED main screen, which was already so good that we'd be fine without any upgrades this year. However, the new Razr+ features a noticeably improved peak brightness (up to 3,000 nits), making it more enjoyable to use outdoors on sunny days.

Winner: Razr+ 2024

Performance & software

New processor, new AI features

As with the exterior updates, the 2024 Razr+ features some noteworthy changes under the hood. The Motorola Razr+ runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile chipset. The 2023 Razr+ packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and for the 2024 Razr+, Motorola upgraded to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. This isn't a huge leap; both are octa-core chips built on a 4nm process, although the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, being two years newer, is faster. Additionally, the 2024 Razr+ packs 12GB of RAM, a substantial increase over the 8GB of memory found in last year's release. These upgrades should culminate in better overall performance when gaming, juggling multiple apps, and the like.

Arguably, the main selling point of the Razr+ is its clamshell form factor. This raises valid questions about how well the software works with a folding display and cover screen. The short answer? Very well. All apps are easily accessible from the cover screen of both the 2023 and 2024 Razr+, which means you don't have to flip open your phone to access most (if not all) of your most-used functions. Cover screen widgets make things even easier. The Razr+ can also detect when the main display is partially or fully unfolded, adjusting the layout accordingly. For example, videos will snap to the top half of the display if it's only halfway open, and apps are well-optimized for the folding screen. Both Razr+ models perform great here.

The 2024 Razr+ does introduce some new AI enhancements. Three stand out. Google's Gemini AI is now integrated into the cover screen and includes three free months of Gemini Advanced. There are also two new generative AI functions: Style Sync, which can generate wallpapers based on your current outfit, and Magic Canvas, which can generate images based on your prompts. Motorola claims other AI-based convenience features are coming down the pipe this year as part of its "Moto AI" initiative. The 2023 Razr+ is no slouch regarding hardware and software performance, but the newer model is better in almost every way.

Winner: Razr+ 2024

Camera & battery life

The ultrawide lens is sacrificed for other upgrades

The photography capabilities of the 2023 Razr+ were adequate but nothing mind-blowing. Daytime photos are decent, but the 12MP rear sensor reverts to night mode too easily (although you can disable it). The 32MP front camera takes very good selfies, though, and there's also a 13MP ultrawide rear sensor, although it's not great. With the 2024 Razr+, Motorola made some interesting design choices regarding the camera module. Notably, the mediocre ultrawide shooter was replaced by a 2x telephoto lens. The main rear camera got a major upgrade with 50MP dual sensors, although it delivered mixed results in our time with it. You have to temper your photography expectations with folding phones, but overall, the 2024 Razr+ seems to be an improvement.

Battery life is always an important factor to consider when choosing a phone. While neither Razr+ disappoints, we noted in our review of the 2023 model that the longevity could be a bit better. It looks like Motorola has improved this a bit with its 2024 release. The new Razr+ packs a 4,000mAh internal battery, which is a little bigger than the 3,800mAh unit in the last-gen model. However, charging is a much bigger improvement: The 2024 Razr+ now offers 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, which is much better than the 30W wired and 5W wireless charging the 2023 Razr+ is stuck with. The new model also has 5W reverse wireless charging, which you can use to top up smaller devices like earbuds (provided they have a wireless charging case).

Winner: Razr+ 2024

Which folding phone is the better buy?

The 2024 Razr+ isn't a massive redesign, but Motorola made some useful changes to its clamshell flagship, inside and out. Compared to the 2023 Razr+, this premium new flip phone offers a faster processor, more memory, a brighter main display, a larger cover screen, and some handy new AI functions. Being a new release, the 2024 Motorola Razr+ is naturally more expensive than last year's model, but it's objectively the superior device and the one we recommend.

The 2023 Razr+ is still a great phone, however. The last-gen Razr+ sports a great clamshell design, a useful cover screen, and a gorgeous pOLED main screen, which we loved about it when it hit the market last year. It's a better value than the 2024 Razr+ if you can find it on sale, which is something that shouldn't be too hard to do in the wake of the new Razr lineup.